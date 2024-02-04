“A State the Yogis Call Samadhi”: Frank Zane Once Unveiled His Maintenance Workout for Post-Championship Routine

Considered as one of the finest bodybuilders who set a blueprint for the golden era physique, Frank Zane was dubbed the King of Aesthetics. With perfect symmetry that eventually won him three Mr. Olympia titles, the icon inspired many bodybuilding veterans including Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Advertisement

Fitness freaks often sought guidance in the form of Zane’s training plan and techniques, since he set the bar high. Recalling how he maintained his physique before and after competitions, the former bodybuilding star revealed a maintenance program he followed to keep up his strength.

Before getting into his workout, Zane revealed how his affinity for yoga led him to follow the philosophies surrounding it. He began with how maintenance before and after competitions demanded a single-track focus, which was difficult to achieve.

Advertisement

“I was able to get into a single-minded concentration, a state the yogis call Samadhi, before the 1979 Mr. Olympia competition. Through lots of practice I managed to maintain this focused state for weeks at a time, but without regular practice it doesn’t last.”

Therefore, before Zane began working out, he had to keep in mind to focus only on his workout and nothing else. A full body routine was divided into three to four days, focusing on the back, biceps, and forearms first.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzYd9cmshQj/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

For the back

Front pulldown

Cable crossover behind the neck

Low cable row

Dumbbell shrug

One arm cable rows

Advertisement

For the bicep

Dumbbell concentration curls

Curling face down on a steep incline bench

Preacher Bench curl

For the forearm

Reverse wrist curl

Barbell wrist curl

Hand gripper

For the thighs

Leg extension

Squats

Standing calf raise

Calf raises on leg press machine

Donkey calf raise

Seated calf raise

For the abs

Partial situps

One arm cable crunch

Incline leg raise

For the chest

One arm shoulder stretch

30° dumbbell press

Pec deck

Parallel dips

Close grip bench press

One-arm dumbbell extension

Rowing

Throughout this, Zane took care to not injure his lower back or exert too much force. He wrapped up his workout with a 12-minute walk on the treadmill at 3.3 miles/hour.

“I always seek the best nutrition keeping my fat calories under 25 percent of my total caloric daily intake, and at least one gram of protein per pound of bodyweight with carbs equaling protein intake most days…”

Zane was the torchbearer for many aspiring bodybuilders who wanted an aesthetic yet full physique like his. When Schwarzenegger met him in 1968, he immediately wanted to train alongside him after losing the Mr. Universe title to the icon. And that gave birth to an epic friendship between the two.

How Frank Zane helped Arnold Schwarzenegger through bodybuilding and life

Schwarzenegger always credited others and never claimed to be self-made as a star. One of the icons who helped him up was Zane. The veteran beat him at the 1968 Mr. Universe championship when the Austrian Oak was a newbie to the country. However, instead of wallowing in sadness, Schwarzenegger invited his onstage rival to train with him, building a strong bond.

Soon, the duo would often train together, and while Schwarzenegger was pursuing education alongside, Zane even helped him with college algebra since he was a teacher. This set goals for fellow bodybuilders to learn from one another rather than locking horns to compete every time.