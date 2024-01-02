Starting New Year With a Bang, Chris Bumstead Finally Returns to His Dumbbells Post-Extended Break

The holiday season is slowly wrapping up, and with a new year ahead, Chris Bumstead is all set with new goals. The bodybuilding icon has been on an extended break after Mr. Olympia. But since then, he has been lamenting about his fitness goals.

Advertisement

For someone who was used to training every single day with a lot of intensity, Bumstead’s big break was the first of its kind. Naturally, he wasn’t too happy with the changes he witnessed in his physique. Therefore, he vowed to embark on a new fitness journey in 2024. Lo and behold! The icon soon landed back in his gym post-New Year celebration.

Bumstead resorted to a month-long break due to a hair transplant procedure. The medical occurrence demanded a sweat-free scalp, so the bodybuilder had to stay away from his gym. However, he didn’t go down without lamenting about the changes he witnessed in his physique.

Advertisement

After weeks of reminiscing about the good old days and posting throwbacks on his social media, the bodybuilder finally returned to his gym. The holidays served as an opportunity to spend time with his family, but now that he’s back, he couldn’t wait to sweat it out. Across two Instagram stories, Bumstead penned his feelings in the captions.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C066yhrARUe/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

“Coming home from a long trip and driving your car again… And back at your gym.”

Owing to his lack of workouts, the bodybuilding icon swore to make it up to himself and his fans by cranking up his dedication to the iron. He did so by introducing a fitness challenge on his ‘CBum Fitness’ mobile application. He also put out a public invitation to participate.

The challenge had about $ 11,000 worth of wins for the best transformation. These could either be a huge transformation in gains or weight loss. Since Bumstead figured he would start fresh this new year, he deemed it appropriate to do so with his community.

Advertisement

That aside, the bodybuilder seemed to have had a lot of fun this holiday season. He and his partner, Courtney King, spent quality time with family, which the bodybuilder posted many videos of.

How did Chris Bumstead ring in the new year?

For many, New Year’s Eve would be synonymous with dance, songs, partying until midnight, and so on. But for the Canadian bodybuilder, the occasion simply called for an early bedtime.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1hw790AJsR/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Sharing King’s Instagram story, Bumstead confessed that while the world was busy ringing in the new year at midnight, he and his fiancée were off to bed at 9 PM. While they welcome 2024 immediately, this could be a testament to Bumstead’s dedication to a proper schedule throughout the next year.