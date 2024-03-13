Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Bodybuilder Son Joseph Baena Announces First-Ever Fitness Expo Appearance at the Arnold Classic UK 2024

Following his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, fitness icon Joseph Baena is set to make his expo debut at the Arnold Classic UK. The 26-year-old recently took up bodybuilding training seriously while juggling his real estate job and acting. He announced his appearance with a video posted on Instagram, expressing his excitement.

The Arnold Classic UK will take place in Birmingham, England, from the 15th to the 17th of March. Both bodybuilding and strength sports will take center stage, along with celebrity athletes leading various panels. Baena reported that he won’t be visiting as a participant but as an active member of the apparel brand YoungLA.

Baena plans to represent the brand while also meeting fans and participants. Since he’s also on his fitness journey, the visit might spark some inspiration to eventually compete. He invited bodybuilding enthusiasts to greet him at the YoungLA booth.

“Excited to be at the @arnoldexpouk this weekend!…I’ll be there with @youngla so make sure you come by their booth to say hi!

See you soon Birmingham!”

Veteran bodybuilders immediately expressed their joy at the news of Baena visiting the event. Phil Heath, who often meets both him and Schwarzenegger at the Gold’s Gym, excitedly commented:

“See you there!”

Yesteryear bodybuilder and entrepreneur Lee Labrada wished Baena well.

“Have fun”

Baena has already begun posting glimpses of his adventures in England on his social media. After complaining about jet lag, he put up a clip from the television show Good Morning Britain, thanking the crew for an invite. The young star is already on his way to cross many more milestones while walking in his dad’s shoes.

A man of many talents: Joseph Baena launches fitness initiative similar to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s vision

Around New Year’s, when fitness enthusiasts often take up fitness resolutions, Baena banked on the new energy and launched his workout program with an announcement on Instagram. The basics to intermediate-level training program included the young bodybuilder’s tips, tricks, and hacks to help rookies find their way into championships.

Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger had launched a similar initiative around that time. After years of providing free-of-cost sources and advice to fitness enthusiasts in his newsletter, he launched his exercise application called ‘The Pump’ app. Users would be locked in on a training program of their choice, having to finish it successfully to see visible results. Both father and son are equally passionate about the field, and fans hope to see them on the same stage soon.