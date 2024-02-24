Mr. Olympia Icons Chris Bumstead and Hadi Choopan Collaborate for an Epic Back Workout, Getting Fitness Enthusiasts Pumped Up

Hardcore workouts could be fun when done with fellow fitness freaks. For Mr. Olympia stars Chris Bumstead and Hadi Choopan, exercising together gave fans a glimpse of their heartwarming friendship. Since both trained under famous coach Hany Rambod, Bumstead flew to Texas for the once-in-a-lifetime collaboration.

In his recent vlog, the five-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique took his fans through his special training day. He teamed up with former Mr. Olympia Hadi Choopan for a hardcore back workout. While coach Rambod guided them through various exercises and reps, bodybuilding enthusiasts quickly noticed the camaraderie the two bodybuilders shared.

They performed some basic back workout essentials like pullovers, rear delt fly-on machine, tricep cable pull-downs, etc., before Choopan returned to his training routine. The Iranian had been preparing for his Arnold Classic appearance this year and seems all set for the trophy.

Knowing how the two icons were popular for their aesthetic physiques, a hardcore back workout was a good way to show off their strengths and progress. Meanwhile, the collaboration got fitness enthusiasts hyped for more.

“The bond between Chris, Hadi, and Hany is so inspiring to see. True champions in and out of the gym!”

One fan encouraged Bumstead for his next title:

“Loving the vibes between you and Hadi. Bring home number 6 baby !!!”

Meanwhile, others expressed how they loved the duo and the bond they shared:

“And here we have a father training his two sons :). Man, I just love how Hadi embraced Chris at the beginning.” “Two great bodybuilders. I am also a big fan of Hadi’s physique.”

One fan even went to the extent of comparing the duo with an iconic pair:

“CBUM and Hadi are this generations Arnold and Franco!”

Overall, fans were happy to see the pair train together and wanted more. Now that Bumstead has gotten back to training intensely for his next championship, one might get to witness more epic collaborations like this.

Chris Bumstead also teamed up with another Mr. Olympia champion under Hany Rambod

Although training with Choopan proved to be a new playing field for the Classic Physique icon, this wasn’t Bumstead’s first rodeo. A few months ago, he was back at Rambod’s abode to train his back with another Mr. Olympia titleholder.

The Canadian collaborated with Derek Lunsford for an intense back workout session. The duo went through many hardcore exercises like lat pull-downs, T-Bar rows, dumbbell rows, etc. In the end, they were able to annihilate a killer back routine to get the desired gains even during their off-season.