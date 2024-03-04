How Many Meals Should You Eat Per Day? Arnold Schwarzenegger Spills Facts on This Prolonging Question in His Recent Newsletter

Eating healthy and consuming them on time is compulsory when it comes to good health. If you want to avoid any disease, 7-time Olympia, Arnold Schwarzenegger suggests following a healthy routine to stay healthy and fit. Guiding his fellow village members on what is right and wrong, he has yet again come up with something significant in his recent newsletter.

In his latest newsletter, the Austrian Oak has answered the most frequently asked question, How Many Meals Should You Eat Per Day? To this Arnold says that, if you have read about nutrition, you’ve probably run across the idea of “boosting your metabolism” by eating more often. Eating smaller meals of four to six times per day was hence suggested. However, Arnold says that there is a problem with this statement.

According to research studies, Arnold cites that the number of times you eat per day does not affect body composition, blood sugar management, or body fat loss. Scientists recently conducted 11 studies that focused on the frequency of meals. It ranged from 2-3 meals per day to those who consumed anything between four to seventeen meals per day.

“In the groups and studies, eating more frequently didn’t lead to any clear improvements in health markers (blood lipids, fasting glucose, insulin levels, or body fat loss). “

Hence, what does all of this imply? According to studies and Arnold, you don’t need to worry about how often you eat in a day.

“What matters most is how much you eat, the foods you eat, genetics, and other behaviors that influence your hunger and cravings.”

Furthermore, Arnold adds that most people can control their hunger when eating fewer, bigger meals, and others feel better when eating smaller, more frequent meals. Only once you experiment would you know what is best for your body.

Thus, Arnold says that, whether it is weight loss, gain, or overall health, it depends more on the foods you eat and how much you consume. The number of meals you eat will always be a choice of your own.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals the importance of meal timings and how they curb the incidence of CVDs

In another edition of his newsletter on Arnolds Pumpclub, he shared how planning and having meals on time is necessary to stay away from diseases and to improve health. He adds that while the number of meals you have per day doesn’t matter, the timing of eating, is what influences the health, and if not done right, it can create genuine health distress.

He backed this with a study that showed individuals who have breakfast before 8 am and dinner before 8 pm had lower health risks. The study also found that people who have it post 9 pm have a 6% proximity to get cardiovascular diseases. This change keeps rising by 6% for every hour that passes.

In conclusion, the former bodybuilder suggests eating meals early to get good sleep, control blood pressure levels, and harmonize circadian rhythm. For those pressing for time, he suggests having dinner at least 3 to 4 hours before sleeping.