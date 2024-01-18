“Use a Little Brain Work”: Jay Cutler Reveals His Ultimate Guide to Overcoming a Bench Press Plateau

Winning the Mr. Olympia title four times was just one of the highlights of Jay Cutler and his bodybuilding career. The icon’s claim to fame was overthrowing the reigning champion Ronnie Coleman while developing a healthy banter with him. Now, at 50, Cutler has more to offer in terms of fitness for his fans.

Recently, he took to Instagram to share one of his go-to tricks for overcoming plateaus. Working the chest could reach a flat point at some stage. However, Cutler believed that there were more efficient ways to get past workout blues and get a good pump.

The bench press is a staple for intense workouts for the chest. It helps in strengthening and the growth of muscles surrounding the area. Therefore, it is a good medium for beating plateaus by introducing some modifications in the weight.

Cutler, however, doesn’t recommend the conventional way. Instead of increasing the weight that one would press, the icon recommends going lighter with a catch- instead of increasing weight, he advises opting for increased repetitions.

“Lightening up the weight really giving your muscle a lot of confusion.”

Along with a lighter weight, Cutler also recommends more reps than he would normally perform. So instead of 8-12, the veteran suggested going for 15-20 reps, to ensure maximum gains. If a fitness enthusiast were to practice this thrice in a week, for about two weeks straight, the icon guaranteed visible results.

“On your two-week mark, I’d go for your max weight for your one rep or two rep max. And I guarantee you’ll break through. So lighten it up, focus on repetitions, and more importantly, use a little brain work.”

For Cutler, a good chest workout is not all about weights or gains. It was more about the strength of the muscles and the will to stay consistent throughout. He often walks fans through his routine at the gym and once took them along for an intense chest day.

Jay Cutler shows off his chest day with some tips

A typical chest workout for the icon involves multiple sets at the hammer press or the Nautilus machine combined with pullovers, bench presses, and cardio. However, Cutler’s advice to leave the ego out the door is prevalent throughout his various routines, including this one.

Strictly avoiding weights that are too heavy, the champion reiterates how more number of reps were more efficient than increasing weight. This ensured fewer chances of an injury or a freak accident while performing intense exercises. Tips and tricks like this made Cutler one of the prominent Mr. Olympia champions, celebrated to this day.