Ronnie Coleman Reveals Lesser-Known Footage of Days as a Police Officer Before Clinching the Mr. Olympia Crown

Yesteryear bodybuilders have always been a source of inspiration due to their hustle stories. Be it Arnold Schwarzenegger or Ronnie Coleman, young fitness enthusiasts still look up to them due to the way they dealt with trials and tribulations and rose from them. And recently, Coleman came in with a glimpse of his bodybuilding journey as proof of his battle for success.

The GOAT has consistently been in the limelight for his constant dedication to the sport. Be it his eight consequent Mr. Olympia titles or his current-day enthusiasm surrounding working out and collaborating, his story has always inspired many. However, Coleman did not begin as a bodybuilder.

Before his first-ever bodybuilding championship, he worked as a police officer in Arlington, Texas. From 1989 to 2003, his old job acted as the perfect blanket, even when he went on to win Mr. Olympia titles from 1998 onwards. However, even as an officer, Coleman was one of the most ripped employees that the station could boast of.

He recently surprised fans by posting a compilation of rare footage from his days as a police officer, juxtaposed against his days as a bodybuilder. The short clips featured a young Coleman walking around in his uniform, combined with various shots from his competitions. Fans were quite impressed by how versatile he used to be.

“Officer Swole!!”

Some even speculated about the awe and wonder he would’ve evoked as a police officer.

“Imagine you gettin stopped by him for overspeeding…”

Coleman’s journey to becoming the king of bodybuilding wasn’t easy. He faced many losses before he began smoking his competitors one by one. But one onstage rival he never forgot about was Australian bodybuilder Lee Priest, who beat him not once but five times!

Ronnie Coleman recalls how Lee Priest almost made him quit the sport

At the recent Arnold Sports Festival, Ronnie Coleman and Jay Cutler discussed various incidents of their career in a panel discussion. One of his significant memories was how Lee Priest once pushed him to the brink.

This incident occurred when he was fairly new to the sport and barely scored invites to big bodybuilding shows. Priest, who was much shorter in height compared to him, managed to beat him at multiple shows. Coleman began doubting his abilities and almost wanted to give up, until his then-girlfriend disapproved of his attitude. While the rest was history, the anecdote marked a significant point in his career.