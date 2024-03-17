2024 Arnold Strongman Classic UK: Lucas Hatton Surprises in an Epic Win at the Power Medley

Day 2 at the Arnold Strongman Classic UK kicked off with surprises. The first strongman event for the day was the Power Medley, involving various tasks for the athletes to complete one by one. The event marked the uprising of Lucas Hatton with an epic win.

Advertisement

The medley often involves a yoke run with a dumbbell ladder and lifting three dumbbells single-handedly. The yoke weighs about 1000 lbs, while the three dumbbells weigh about 242.5 lbs, 264.5 lbs, and 286.6 lbs for the strongmen. Hatton finished the entire run in two minutes and eleven seconds.

The round proved to be one of the toughest competitions, with participants struggling to switch from the yoke to the dumbbells. Lucas Hatton was the first athlete to complete the entire run in around 2 minutes. Meanwhile, UK local Gavin Bilton ended up with an injury amid his yoke run. Even reigning champion Mitchell Hooper couldn’t complete the entire run.

Advertisement

The leaderboard currently still has Hooper on top at around 22.5 points. However, with his recent win, Hatton has climbed up the rankings with a score of 19.5. Only time will tell if fans will witness a new Strongman champion in the form of the rookie.

Lucas Hatton stuns the Arnold Strongman Classic UK fans with a tie during his debut

Day 1 of the Arnold Strongman Classic UK saw a stunning competition between the participants. The first event marked the emergence of Hatton when he tied with Hooper at the Austrian Oak event.

The round involved pressing and repping with a heavy log, available in two weight variants: 429.9 lbs. and 385.81 lbs. Both Hooper and Hatton managed a jaw-dropping three reps with the 429-pound log. Revealing how it all felt like a dream to him, the America’s Strongest Man made sure to use his debut to the fullest. With day two already looking hopeful, fans believe Hooper might have to watch out for a new competitor.