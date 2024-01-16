“Work With These New Ideas…” Mike Mentzer Once Revealed Why Training Each Body Part Only 2 to 3 Times a Month Is Enough

Mike Mentzer and his contributions to the bodybuilding community are unmatchable. The pioneer of high-intensity training has a lot of fans, including Dorian Yates, around the world. Among all his various teachings, the topic of how many times one should train a body part in a month has again come to light.

In a recently resurfaced video, Mr. Heavy Duty shares the answer. He mentions that training each body part only two to three times a month is more than enough. Knowing how often you should train and exercise solely depends on how quickly you want results.

However, Mentzer mentions that 99 percent of people all over the world plan their lives short-range in terms of a week while training. He further says that many of the people he has spoken to have understood the seriousness of training each body part twice or three times a month. Upon applying this routine, they found it easier to discard some of the old training methods they followed.

Those who took the former bodybuilders’ advice discarded the routine they thought was right. And they were willing to experiment and start fresh.

“Work with these new ideas and train only two to three times each month for each body part. And, in almost every single case, they’re reporting at least satisfactory progress, in some cases dramatic, and other cases even phenomenal progress.”

Most advocate that a training frequency of once a week is best, whereas others favor a higher frequency approach in terms of maximizing growth. However, Mentzer has had a set routine and pattern while training, and he wishes that everyone follows them for a healthy life. In addition to this, Mr. Heavy Duty once mentioned whether doing more sets or more reps is good for the body.

More sets or more reps? Mike Mentzer earlier answered

Mentzer’s groundbreaking heavy-duty training transformed the way people witnessed and experienced fitness. Fans have been thankful to the late bodybuilder and his techniques, as they helped them get better and train better. In an old video, Mentzer can be seen talking about how adding more sets can be straining for the body, and maybe just adding an extra rep will do the trick.

“People do a second set, for instance, and I realized that that kind of an increase is wrong. It’s way too much. Rather than a full second step, maybe do one rep extra.”

Mentzer further added that an increase in volume or intensity is something that should be introduced slowly. It should be, and it has to be precise. There are accurate ways that help increase volume, resistance, and intensity, as per Menzter. Though Mentzer has left the world, his bodybuilding methods are still highly respected and used, and his legacy remains intact.