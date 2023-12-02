“Swap Your Most Challenging Meal”: 76-Year-Old Arnold Schwarzenegger Defends a Vital Weight-Loss Secret With a Task for His Village

10/26/19 3:05:19 PM — Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A. — Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: RH 138334 Terminator 10/26/2019 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] XXX TERMINATOR324.JPG USA CA

With his ‘Pump Club’ of over 430,000 members, Arnold Schwarzenegger has curated his positive corner on the internet. His daily newsletter focuses on a variety of fitness and nutrition tips aimed at encouraging his ‘village’ to prioritize a healthy lifestyle. This time, the star highlighted an often-overlooked fitness essential: the protein shake.

According to Schwarzenegger, a good protein shake could aid effective weight management plans. When substituted for “just one meal,” protein shakes can not only sustain an individual but also maintain their weight loss on a long-term basis.

“Meal replacements typically provide portion-controlled, nutritionally balanced options that help you eat the right amount and keep you feeling full.”

Referring to a study on ‘Weight management using a meal replacement strategy: meta and pooling analysis from six studies’, the bodybuilding icon weighed in on the benefits of the convenient trick. He adds how a pre-portioned, readily available shake cuts down on the chances of slacking on the calorie count.

“The convenience and simplicity of meal replacements contribute to adherence to the weight management plan and make it harder for you to sleep up or accidentally add extra calories. After all, research suggests that we typically underestimate how many calories we eat by about 47 percent.”

In order to efficiently incorporate meal replacement shakes, Schwarzenegger suggests:

“If you want to see if this strategy works for you, swap your most challenging meal of the day with a shake.”

Given how Schwarzenegger has always championed healthy living by following a fit lifestyle, one might wonder how he fared in terms of his diet.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was never a fan of counting his macros

The ‘Pump Club’ has been a bridge between Schwarzenegger and his fans for quite some time. He would often reveal his trade secrets from his glorious bodybuilding days in the form of Q&A sessions. On one such occasion, the ‘Terminator’ revealed how he would, rather, wouldn’t, keep track of his diet for his Olympia-winning physique.

“I have always done it by feel. I know roughly what to eat because I’ve done it before. And I can also see in the mirror.”

However, when it comes to strictly keeping track of his calories, Schwarzenegger admitted that he wasn’t a fan.

“I understand if you want to or need to count calories to figure out how to dial up or dial down, but I am allergic to overthinking. It takes a lot of energy to think. I choose what I use my energy on, and for me, it’s never been tracking calories.”

With decades of experience, the ‘Austrian Oak’ is ready to improve the world’s health, one fitness hack at a time.