“The Next Time You Process Things a Little Too Slowly…”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Best Way to Wake Your Brain With a Jolt

Feeling disassociated or zoned out is quite common in people today. The humdrum of life can often make us feel like our brains are lagging. Arnold Schwarzenegger notes that during such situations, one might need to jolt the brain awake with some activity. In his recent newsletter, he even detailed how one could go about it.

Unlike the traditional methods of training that he had resorted to as a former bodybuilder, Schwarzenegger recommends high-intensity training to keep the brain awake at all times. This technique can help short-term, especially when the individual needs an instant boost.

“The next time you process things a little too slowly, head to the gym and give it your all.”

Highlighting a study on how high-intensity training affects cognitive behavior, Schwarzenegger revealed its pathbreaking findings in detail. The research took two groups into account. While one pushed to 65% of their VO2 max and exercised for 20 minutes, the other pushed to 85% for 3 minutes, 95% for 2 minutes, and finished with 100% for the last minute. Both groups had the same rest time for a minute.

It turns out, that the group undergoing high-intensity training showed a bigger boost in cognitive activity, particularly in terms of certain neurochemicals. On the other hand, the ones who underwent moderate-intensity training did show some changes, but they weren’t as significant.

“In other words, exercise improves memory, cognitive performance, focus, and efficiency while increasing the chemicals that help promote brain growth and protect against neurodegeneration — with the biggest improvements occurring in high-intensity exercise.”

However, Schwarzenegger circled back to a crucial point he made right at the start of his segment. While high-intensity training did manage to jolt the brain awake, it can only do so for a limited time and is a temporary solution.

Hence, the bodybuilder-cum-actor recommends getting maximum output in that short window by undergoing high-intensity workouts like running and weight training for 20 minutes. The effects will taper off in an hour but might be enough to satisfy an immediate requirement.

Arnold Schwarzenegger hasn’t been the only one vouching for high-intensity training technique

One cannot think of high-intensity training without remembering the legendary Mike Mentzer and his workout routine. He pioneered the technique, taking tips from fitness icon Arthur Jones, who was responsible for the prevalence of the Nautilus machine.

Mentzer always believed that high-intensity training was the ultimate answer to bodybuilding preparation since it promoted muscle growth and strengthening. He and his brother Ray tried and tested it themselves, witnessed visible results, and promoted it till the very end. Now that Schwarzenegger has highlighted how the technique’s benefits go beyond contributing to the gains, one can expect high-intensity training to grow more popular.