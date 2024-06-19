“These Things Are the Spoiled Fruit”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Stresses on Pushing Out of the Comfort Zone for ‘More Fulfilling’ Rewards

Arnold Schwarzenegger has never promoted staying in the comfort zone as he always believed in pushing oneself to be the best. This condition was surmised by his extensive careers across various fields, where he took up each hurdle as a challenge to prove his worth. He spoke about similar themes recently in an address to his fans.

His recent newsletter talked about the ease of going for the low-hanging fruit and how he’d observed several fitness enthusiasts practice that. While it wasn’t a crime, Schwarzenegger’s take on going the easy route was the lack of room to scale up.

Choosing to go the easy route included resorting to magic pills, fad diets, routines for washboard abs in 28 days, and so on. All of these may work temporarily, but wouldn’t lead to the desired results in the long run. Schwarzenegger slammed the tendency of people to pick this over hard work.

Although shortcuts are subjective, they’re so common that even Schwarzenegger admitted that he resorted to them at some point. Denying the title of low-hanging fruits for these shortcuts, however, he called them ‘spoilt fruit’, since the former would at least be a viable option.

“These things are the spoiled fruit that’s fallen off the tree, rotted in the sun, and been gnawed on by bugs. The magic pills, the diet hacks…like the spoiled fruit, will probably make you worse off.”

Recalling his days as a bodybuilding rookie, he remembered how he was left crying in America at 20 after the Mr. Universe because he lost to Frank Zane in a subsequent competition. This was his moment of truth when he realized he had to aim for the high-hanging fruits.

“If I wanted to make my vision of being the greatest bodybuilder of all time a reality, I had to escape my comfort zone.”

Wrapping up the lengthy address, Schwarzenegger promised his readers that reaching out for the high-hanging fruit is going to be more rewarding than anything else. All it took was the effort and dedication to a particular goal to make it worth it. Throughout the journey, he encouraged readers to reward themselves intermittently for some boost.

Arnold Schwarzenegger urged readers to celebrate the little wins

A realistic picture of progress is often dotted with struggles and failures, and Schwarzenegger knew about this all too well. That’s why a few days ago when he welcomed new members of his fitness app, ‘The Pump’, he pushed them to honor their progress.

Celebrating small wins on their fitness journey could ultimately lead to a more fulfilling goal. It also helps them see a complete picture of their target from start to finish. That will help them shoot for the stars and get out of their comfort zone, hence aiming for the high-hanging fruits.