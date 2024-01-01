“What My Toxic Brain Thinks…”: Chris Bumstead Confesses Physique Expectations Post Extended Break

If winning Mr. Olympia Classic Physique for the fifth consecutive time wasn’t enough, Chris Bumstead is also set to become a father in 2024. The bodybuilding icon has a lot on his plate, and after a hair transplant, he decided to take some time off from the gym for the holidays. But things weren’t looking up.

After a month-long hiatus following the transplant, Bumstead immediately noticed the difference in his body structure. This prompted him to aim for a better physique and more intensity at the gym in 2024. In his recent post, however, he presented some apprehension on his part.

The short video features Bumstead flexing to reveal his full frontal torso, with lats spread out. From the sides, his fiancée Courtney King cheered on as he checked out his poses. The clip seems to be dated pre-Olympia, possibly recorded in order to note progress.

However, the caption underneath revealed the Canadian’s true feelings. Describing how he wasn’t quite keen on managing his expectations, he wrote:

“What my toxic brain thinks I’ll look like with 6 weeks back in the gym”

Yet, the bodybuilding icon has his goals for 2024 set. Getting shredded and hopefully eating well. And he didn’t want to approach his fitness objectives by himself this time. Bumstead announced a new fitness challenge on his app, extending an open invitation to his fans and fitness enthusiasts.

“Sign ups are officially open for my latest transformation challenge”

This transformation challenge not only offers the chance to get a good pump going into the new year, but Bumstead also added $11,000-worth rewards for the same.

What rewards has Chris Bumstead announced for his fitness challenge?

The transformation challenge hosted on Bumstead’s fitness app isn’t the first of its kind. The bodybuilder and his team have previously organized something similar that spanned over 6-8 weeks, with prizes including a personal session with Bumstead himself.

This year, thousands of dollars are on the line. The icon announced a cash prize of $6000 for the best physical transformation and a reward of $2500 each for second-best and having had a spectacular weight loss journey. So now, fans can begin their new year with a bang, with Bumstead’s training program and possible rewards.