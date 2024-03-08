“A Step Back? Only if It’s for Boosting”: After Settling for Second for Arnold Classic Physique Title, Ramon Dino Shares Bold Statement

This year’s Arnold Classic Physique finale crushed the dream of Ramon Dino of defending his title. According to Dino’s latest Instagram post, the Brazilian Hulk is still hungry for more after losing to Dutch IFBB star Wesley Vissers in a muscle duel.

Despite his anguish, Ramon Dino is familiar with the fitness regime and has not given up. After this setback, he is aware of what he has to do to prove himself to the bodybuilding community once again.

The Instagram post included two images. In the first, Dino seemed disheartened after losing his title, which was represented in a monochromatic picture. The second photo, meanwhile, had a more tender tone as he bowed to the crowd who were there to watch the show. In his Instagram post, the Brazilian bodybuilder also conveyed a bold message:

“Life is a challenge. One must always believe that a dream is possible! A step back ? Only if it’s for boosting. Evolving with every battle!”

As he defended his championship title, Dino was a fan favorite at the event. The crowd also anticipated a bout between German bodybuilder Urs Kalecinski and the Brazilian Hulk. But neither the bodybuilding industry nor Dino were prepared for what was about to unfold in the pre-judging.

Wesley Vissers’ enormous stature and fitness caught everyone off guard. The Dutch Oak’s flawlessly toned muscles captivated spectators and judges alike.

The spotlight was on the Dutch bodybuilder as he struck numerous poses. Ultimately, it was Dino who had to settle for second place, as Vissers received the title of the 2024 Arnold Classic Physique winner.

Post-event confession by Ramon Dino

Even though he didn’t take home the Arnold Classic Physique trophy this year, Ramon Dino still managed to wow his admirers. Additionally, after his defeat, he confessed to his fans. Dino admitted defeat and made a passing reference to the fact that life is full of ups and downs.

His fans, however, have been there for him through these moments of his life, and he acknowledged them. Dino has already planned out his future by accepting that there will be hurdles on the path to glory. And he will not let his fans down the next time he performs.