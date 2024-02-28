As Simone Biles’ Vacation Comes to an End, She Contemplates a Crucial Decision

Taking a break from her gym, Simone Biles recently visited the tropical islands of Hawaii for a wedding and getaway. Since her mini-excursion, the gymnast hasn’t stopped raving about the beautiful beaches and relaxing outdoors. Her countless social media updates were a testament to her longing for the picturesque location.

Previously, she teased how she wanted to get a house in Hawaii so she could always have access to the islands. Calling for realtors in the area, she put up pictures from the beach and glimpses of her shoot to share the beauty of the island. And now she has gone a step further.

Posing in her pink bikini suit, standing along a surfboard, Biles already looked ready to dive into the ocean. Her love for islands and beaches hasn’t been a secret since she has always made it a point to vacation in such places. But it looks like Hawaii has hit differently ever since she returned home.

Flooding her Instagram stories with a series of photos, including pictures of tender coconuts, tropical fruits and flowers, sunkissed beach shores, and more, the Olympian seems to be missing the place already. She even organized an early morning photoshoot with her husband, Jonathan Owens, along the beach since she loved the place so much. And now, despite coming back home, she has contemplated some serious decisions.

“canceling my return flight.”

To this, Owens chimed in, resonating similar thoughts:

“Can’t get enough.”

To this, fans who had been in Hawaii or lived there welcomed the Olympic hero’s ideas:

“I can’t blame you I was there this summer and it was so amazing. Weather was nice. People were nice. Everything was just in incredible enjoy your time there.”

“Stay. Hawaii is my home now too, for 30 years.”

Biles’ newfound love for Hawaii might soon manifest into more vacations for her. But until that happens, fans will look forward to more of her updates. Although she had been proudly flaunting the island’s beauty for long, the location was supposed to be a secret before they reached there.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens almost kept their vacation a secret

In the past few days, Biles had been discreet about where she and her husband were off. With cryptic Instagram stories and captions, the couple only put up photos of their tickets, a shot of their airplane window, and some pictures from the beach.

Later, they revealed they were in O‘ahu, Hawaii, for their friends Keely Amelia and Kamu-Gruger Hill’s wedding. And now, the gymnast can’t stop reminiscing about the vacation. While her new Texan house near a lake is completed, the gymnast might just take solace in pictures and videos from Hawaii.