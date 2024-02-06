Arnold Schwarzenegger vs. Mike Mentzer: Training Methods Comparison of the Legendary Bodybuilders

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mike Mentzer were the pioneers of bodybuilding during their time. The only goal of the two bodybuilders was to build as much muscle as possible. In their era, the icons have gained many accolades for their fitness. However, they were not fond of each other and, during their professional careers, had multiple feuds on and off the stage.

The rivalry between the two bodybuilders was well-known to everyone. They threw verbal jabs at each other during interviews and were fierce competitors every time they stepped foot on the stage. Even off-stage, they did not agree with each other, as they both believed in their philosophies of training. While Mike Mentzer pioneered the heavy-duty training system, Arnold believed in the traditional, high-volume approach.

Training methods comparison

The primary reason Mentzer and Schwarzenegger had conflicts with each other was their opposing training principles. Mentzer advocated the High-Intensity Training philosophy, which fitness fanatics are aware of. This method focuses on intense workouts with extended periods for recovery. On the other hand, Arnold followed a technique that focused on high volume with a longer period of workout and shorter rest time.

It was this comparison and difference that saw the emergence of a rift between the two stars. Both athletes believed that their ideologies and capabilities were better than the others in terms of effectiveness and efficiency.

Mike Mentzer: High-Intensity Training

Mentzer, while training and even guiding his clients, was a firm believer in maximizing muscle stimulation within a short period of time. He felt this was crucial for muscle growth and strength gains. Mike Mentzer trained with very low volume and very high intensity. Mentzer once said in an interview:

“I trained literally 30 minutes four times a week,”

Mentzer’s main argument for not adopting a traditional bodybuilding routine revolved around the excessive volume involved, which he believed was unnecessary. Which, as per him, leads to overtraining, diminished results, and exhaustion of the body. Therefore, Menzter was the one who only focused on a few intense sets for each exercise he did. He promoted the idea of training to failure and encouraged recovery time to elevate growth.

Arnold Schwarzenegger: High-Volume Training

If Arnold ever missed a day at the gym, he ensured to make up for it the next day, and he would spend two to three hours in one go and would go to the gym twice a day.

He believed that his method of training was crucial for structuring and shaping the muscles by pushing the limits. This way, one would have the desired body and aesthetics they work for. Arnold once said in an interview:

“I started training five to six hours a day and became a fanatic about it.”

Furthermore, Schwarzenegger believed that Mentzer’s philosophy was too simple and adopted a different mindset. Arnold saw bodybuilding as an art form and symphony of motion that required the correct thought process to achieve the level of muscularity one desired.

However, both athletes, with their respective forms of training philosophies, have won accolades. Arnold Schwarzenegger is a 7-time Mr. Olympia champion, a top international bodybuilding competition. Mike Mentzer won one of the highest titles in bodybuilding: IFBB Mr. Olympia heavyweight in 1979.

Mentzer and Schwarzenegger, since they entered the scene of bodybuilding, were intense competitors. They always looked to outdo each other at any level, which pushed them to the limits of their physical capabilities. However, it was during one such event in the 1980s that their rivalry grew even more intense.

What happened between Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mike Mentzer at the 1980 Mr. Olympia?

The 1980 Mr. Olympia is one such event that will be remembered for a very long time by athletes and fans alike. It was the most controversial year that witnessed the feud between Arnold and Mentzer rise.

At the backstage of the event, the two athletes were seen arguing and engaging in a verbal battle before the contest. During their verbal spat, Arnold told Mentzer that everyone knew why he lost last year, which was because he “had a belly.” This statement did not sit well with Mentzer. He charged at Arnold, stared him down, and settled things down. Mentzer said:

“He literally went from being a frantic, hysterical adolescent to shrinking away like an injured child.”

Though the two went at it against each other on stage, eventually it was Schwarzenegger who emerged as the victor. He secured his seventh Mr. Olympia title. Mentzer was disappointed and knew something was off, as he felt good that year in structure and build and was tough to beat.

The following year, they declared Franco Columbu the winner at the Mr. Olympia. Mentzer decided to hang his boots after this and ended his bodybuilding career. He, however, kept training and trained his clients consistently.