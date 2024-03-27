When 14 Mr. Olympias Pump It Up: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Phil Heath Geared Up for Arnold Classic UK With an Intense Workout

The Arnold Classic UK witnessed some of the most iconic performances and shows in the bodybuilding world. Icons from various parts of the world got together to compete and collaborate for the benefit of fitness enthusiasts. However, one of the showcases between Mr. Olympia champions stole the show. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Phil Heath collaborated for a hardcore workout session amidst the festival.

With a combined accomplishment of 14 Mr. Olympia titles, the duo visited the Panatta Gym as a part of the festival. They intended to get a workout done and ended up making memories. The video featured Heath performing bicep curls while Schwarzenegger coached him through it.

The team was all smiles as the icons interacted and had the time of their lives. Previously, Schwarzenegger had also posted about collaboration, where they were working on some seated rows, seated shoulder presses, and many more exercises. He wrote in his caption:

“When 14 Mr. Olympias walk into the @arnoldexpouk…”

Fans were immediately stoked with this collaboration between the veterans. The video originally posted by the official Arnold Classic UK page garnered many excited fitness enthusiasts voicing their thoughts on the duo.

One highlighted the good fortune of having Schwarzenegger as a gym buddy.

“Having Arnold as a gym buddy is life time achievement”

Another fan compared the 76-year-old to the father of Mr. Olympia, Joe Weider. Since he was responsible for organizing the Arnold Classic every year, they wrote.

“Arnold is just like Weider now”

Since Schwarzenegger was counting Heath’s reps as the latter worked on the machine, a fan indulged in some wishful thinking.

“I’d love to have Arnold count my reps for me.”

Meanwhile, since the Arnold Classic’s cash reward for the upcoming year will be $500,000, a fan made a hilarious comment. They hinted that Heath should probably try his hand at that.

“@philheath is being prepared by the goat to go get the usd500k next year…”

Apart from the jokes and excitement, Heath seems to have had a good time with the GOAT. Heath has been collaborating with bodybuilding giants given the opportunity. Previously, in association with Panatta Gym, the icon teamed up with another bodybuilding veteran to get a good pump.

Phil Heath worked out with his idol Ronnie Coleman with some heart-to-heart conversations

For Heath, Ronnie Coleman was one of the few bodybuilders who set the blueprint for newbies like him. After getting in touch with coach Hany Rambod, he recalled how he met Coleman for the first time. With a combined power of 15 Mr. Olympia titles, the duo sweat it out in an intense workout while reminiscing about the good old days.

Since this collaboration took place sometime after 2023 Mr. Olympia, they discussed how they were tired of voicing their opinions on the best contender of that year. They empathized with Hadi Choopan, who fell into troubled waters after walking off-stage upon winning second place instead of the first. Despite the tensions, both bodybuilding icons enjoyed their intense workout mixed with nostalgia and jokes.