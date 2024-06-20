Jay Cutler Sheds Light on the Process of Optimizing Digestion to Avoid Bloating

Jay Cutler, like many other retired professional bodybuilders, has always lent a helping hand to his community through social media posts and even his own JayMail. This time, someone asked the 50-year-old about a common bloating issue, and he suggested addressing it through an enhanced digestion process.

Cutler went on to explain that this particular issue was more appropriate for his audience in their 40s, 50s, and beyond, as this age group typically struggles to digest any type of food consumption.

He described how the digestive system slows down as people age. As a result, consumers sometimes struggle to consume enough healthy meals because they are low in calories.

He also recommended a simple approach to eliminate the aforementioned concerns, writing:

“Focus on anything which leaves you feeling bloated, lethargic and uncomfortable – remove it!”

Cutler notes that younger people can get away with a lot of calories; however, those in their 40s and beyond must be extremely cautious with their consumption since it can create serious health problems.

Following this digestion optimization advice, the four-time Mr. Olympia recommends eating small meals more frequently to help the digestive system handle the food more easily. While he encourages eating meals every 2–4 hours, he also advises against consuming too much fiber, which might impede digestion.

The bodybuilder has always been an advocate for a healthy diet, and he once advised his fans on an eating schedule during the summer season.

Jay Cutler Sheds Light on a Certain Diet to Lose Body Fat While Maintaining Muscle Gains

With the arrival of the summer season, Jay Cutler is aware that individuals are encouraging themselves to devote more time to their gym sessions. However, they also tend to follow a cutting phase, which involves eating in a calorie deficit in order to lose body fat while maintaining as much muscle mass as possible.

To aid such people, the four-time Mr. Olympia recommends a strict diet centered on three key meals: an individual’s first meal, the meal before training, and the meal after training.

This nutritional program will provide them with the energy they require to perform those rigorous workouts while also providing them with an early start to the day. Cutler also suggests that to maximize the benefits, stick to fish, egg whites, turkey breast, lean poultry, lean beef, and protein powders.