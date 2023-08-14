$18,000,000 Man Terence Crawford Bags ‘$1 Deal’ for His Non-Profit Gym in Hometown

Omaha-based multiple weight class championship-winning boxer Terence Crawford is nothing short of a hero for his hometown. Back in June Crawford defeated Errol Spence Jr. in the Ninth Round via stoppage. While doing so, he became the first fighter to unify titles across multiple divisions. Thus, it was not a surprise to see him receive a hero’s welcome upon his return to his hometown, Omaha. During the welcome ceremony, Omaha’s Mayor Jean Stothert announced that Crawford will bag a huge deal for just $1 for his non-profit gym.

Advertisement

‘Bud’ is widely regarded as a generational fighter for his achievements in the sport. The welterweight world champion is famous for venturing into multiple weight divisions and capturing titles in two separate weight classes.

What’s more interesting is, while doing so he has still maintained his undefeated record of 40 wins and 0 losses. Amongst those 40 wins, 31 of them were knockouts. Being such an inspirational figure, he decided to give back to the community by opening a non-profit gym back in his hometown. Mayor Stothert is really appreciative of Crawford’s efforts and is promoting it by offering him a substantial deal.

Advertisement

Mayor Jean Stothert awards Terence Crawford a huge deal for his non-profit gym

Omaha’s Mayor Stothert was present to honor Crawford during his welcome ceremony. During the proceeding, Mayor Stothert proposed a land sale to Crawford’s non-profit gym only for $1. According to a report from 6 News WOWT, Mayor Stothert recognized that Crawford’s gym is long overdue for expansion after seeing a steep rise in participants.

Mayor Stothert said, “We know your gym is running out of room, so we would like to help you build on your success. It just so happens that the city of Omaha owns the property north of your academy. So with city council approval—and I think I’ll get that—we’re going to offer to sell you this land for the bargain price of $1.“

Crawford’s B&B’s sports academy is located on 31st Avenue and Sprague Street. Crawford opened the gym back in 2018 and since has seen a steep rise in the number of children. Even executive director Steve Nelson addressed concerns regarding the expansion.

Executive Director Nelson’s plea for expansion

Steve Nelson is the executive director of B&B’s Sports Academy. He also spoke about why there was a need for the expansion of the gym facilities.

Nelson said, “We need more room. We have so many kids that it’s to the point where I have to break them up by age group and experience for certain days because we can’t service 150 kids all in one day in the space we have.“

Advertisement

If the plan goes through B&B’s Sports Academy will have enough space to nurture the children and help them grow into being better human beings overall.