4 Days Before the Fight, KSI Reveals $50,000 Worth Accessory He Will Don Against Tommy Fury

YouTuber, rapper, and boxer KSI, in conjunction with Tommy Fury, is gearing up to compete on the Misfit Boxing card. They are going to share the stage along with Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. The British entertainer enjoys substantial fame and has millions of followers on social media as a part of the famous Sidemen group. Despite that, their upcoming bout has somewhat been overshadowed by the promotion of the Paul vs. Danis fight. However, just four days before the event, KSI made an attention-grabbing revelation. On the KSIClips YouTube channel, KSI unveiled a $50,000+ accessory that he will wear for his showdown against Tyson Fury’s younger brother.

The British duo are going to battle it out on October 14th at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. With both fighters competing in front of their home crowd, the bout will draw a substantial audience to the arena.

Furthermore, given the YouTuber’s penchant for flamboyance and luxurious lifestyle, it comes as no surprise that he opted for such an expensive accessory before the fight.

KSI to wear a $50,000 plus accessory against Tommy Fury

KSI aka ‘JJ’ stands as one of England’s wealthiest YouTubers. He has amassed millions of followers on his channel over the years. Leveraging his fame, he entered the exhibition boxing arena and will soon face a formidable challenge against Fury.

The British rapper, valued at $35 million, recently shared in a YouTube video that he’ll be sporting a mouthpiece worth over $50,000 when facing Fury. KSI has been using the Safejaws mouth guard for the past few years.

Now, the same company has provided him with high-end boxing apparel. The YouTuber was filled with excitement as he unboxed the luxurious mouthpiece. He said:

“This is the most detailed mouthguard I have ever seen. I have ever had, it’s phenomenal man.“

The mouthpiece features ‘KSI‘ elegantly crafted in golden leaves beneath the palate. It is adorned with 24-carat gold leaf and 108 high-clarity GVS diamonds. Additionally, at its center, it proudly showcases KSI’s renowned energy drink brand, Prime Energy.

The YouTuber’s aspiration is to establish a presence in the boxing world, akin to the achievements of his rival, Jake Paul. To achieve this, he is poised to face a formidable opponent in Tommy Fury. Thus, potentially marking his most challenging bout to date.

JJ vs. Fury: The matchup

The British rapper has the singular goal of defeating Jake Paul. To achieve this, he has embarked on a mission to defeat the only fighter who has bested the younger Paul brother.

While ‘JJ’ hasn’t secured victories against veteran UFC stars like Paul, he maintains an undefeated record in his relatively short career. Since his debut victory against Joe Weller in 2018, he has triumphed over notable opponents such as Logan Paul and Thomas Oliveira. Thus, giving him a boxing record of 5-0-1 as he heads into this fight.

However, he will be facing Tommy Fury, who boasts an impressive record of 9-0-0. What’s even more remarkable is that the younger brother of Tyson Fury has already secured victories against opponents like Anthony Taylor and Jake Paul.

It will be intriguing to witness this fight unfold. Many claim that Fury’s boxing heritage and experience may prove too formidable for the YouTuber. Whether KSI’s determination and energy can overcome Tommy remains unclear.