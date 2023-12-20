“A Man Is…”: NFL Legend Tom Brady Echoes Muhammad Ali’s Philosophy on Mankind in His Latest Post

Muhammad Ali is not only one of the greatest athletes of all time, but he also has a significant footprint in world history. Ali has influenced many sportsmen, both in combat sports and in other sports, over the years. Taking inspiration from the legendary boxer, seven-time Super Bowl winner, Tom Brady took to Instagram to give a take on Ali’s words of wisdom.

Advertisement

Brady shared a powerful message shared by Ali on his Instagram stories. The message delved into Ali’s thoughts on what makes a man metaphorically small or large. The former heavyweight champion said:

“The personality of a person. The ways of a person. His thoughts. His deeds. His actions. Are all based around his heart. For what is a man? A man is his heart. A lying, cheating heart means a lying, cheating man. A loving, merciful heart means a loving merciful man. A living heart means living man. A dead heart means a dead man. Regardless to man’s title. Regardless to man’s rank, wealth or position, if the heart is not great, then he cannot be great. But if the heart is great that man remains great under all circumstances, rich or poor, large or small, for it is the heart that makes one large or small.”

Advertisement

Brady shared this message with the quote:

“Be proud of the man in the glass.”

Ali was a staunch advocate and a public figure against racial injustice. However, one of the most defining moments of Ali’s life was his refusal to be conscripted into the U.S. military for the Vietnam War, concerning his opposition to the war and religious beliefs.

Due to his actions, he was arrested, had his boxing titles revoked, and was banned from the sport for three and a half years. However, Alo wasn’t fazed and returned to boxing.

Advertisement

This is one of the many reasons why Ali has served as an inspiration to many, including Brady. With that being said, let’s take a closer look at Brady’s vote for MVP as the NFL season is nearing the business end.

Tom Brady gives his vote for the 2023 NFL MVP vote

Tom Brady is no stranger to the MVP award in the NFL. Brady was named MVP on three occasions in 2007, 2010, and 2017. This season, there are several players in contention to win the award.

However, Brady believes that running back Christian McCaffrey should be named league MVP for this season. Brady shared his thoughts while appearing on the “Let’s Go!” podcast. A non-quarterback has not won the award since 2012. While Brady acknowledged the likes of Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott, among others.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1DTcO4PTqI/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



He felt that the impact McCaffrey has had since joining the 49ers and his overall level of performance has earned him an MVP title this season. However, there is still a lot of football to play and the favorite can change in just a single game week performance.