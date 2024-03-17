“Beat Mayweather, That’s Something”: Charlamagne tha God Ridicules Jake Paul for Fighting 57-Year-Old Retired Mike Tyson

Jake Paul should not be fighting Mike Tyson according to Charlamagne. ‘The Problem Child’ has received mixed reactions to his fight against ‘Iron’ Mike. American Comedian ‘Charlamagne tha God’ thinks that the fight means nothing. Both Tyson and Paul are set to fight on July 20 at the AT&T Arena in Arlington, Texas. In a recent episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcast, the comedian sat down with Andrew Schulz to talk about the fight.

In what will be his 11th professional boxing bout Jake Paul will fight Mike Tyson. However, Tyson will officially be the oldest opponent he has ever fought. Reflecting on the same, Charlamagne spoke about why he thinks Paul should not be fighting ‘Iron’ Mike. He said,

“I saw Jake saying ‘Oh I’m putting Iron Mike to sleep, we’ve seen that before…Now if you spar against Mayweather right, and you beat Mayweather, that’s something.”

Charlamagne believes that fighting Mike Tyson will not give Jake Paul any credibility because ‘Iron’ Mike is way past his prime now. If Paul really wanted to challenge himself, he should fight the likes of Floyd Mayweather, who has never tasted defeat in the boxing ring.

However, amidst all the debate surrounding the fight, according to the WBC boss, the fight may not be inconsequential. Mauricio Sulaiman claims Paul will receive a WBC ranking if he wins the bout.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman states Jake Paul will receive a ranking if he beats Mike Tyson

Mauricio Sulaiman is ready to give Jake Paul a ranking. ‘The Problem Child’s’ ultimate aim is to become a boxing world champion. His fight against Mike Tyson may bring him closer to his goal if he wins. According to Lezra Gomez on X, via SPORTbible, here’s what Sulaiman had to say about the fight,

“Paul could earn a WBC ranking if he beats Tyson”

Thus, if the reports are true, Jake Paul will receive a ranking under the WBC if he manages to beat Mike Tyson. This would be a huge step for the YouTuber turned boxer in his goal to become a champion. A ranking would legitimize him as a professional boxer and may even open the doors to fight other ranked boxers in his division.

This way, Paul can finally fulfil his dreams of facing Canelo Alvarez. However, his final goal of fighting Canelo Alvarez for his belts is still a long way from turning into reality. For now, he will have to focus on beating ‘Iron’ Mike.