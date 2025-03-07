mobile app bar

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford Done Deal? Álvarez Says It’s a Possibility After Fans’ Continuous Demand

Allan Binoy
Published

Canelo Alvarez (L), Terence Crawford (R)

Credits: IMAGO

Once upon a time, Canelo Alvarez was adamant that he did not want to fight Terence Crawford in the ring. Although they have been two of the greatest active fighters in boxing, Alvarez just didn’t see much benefit for him to fight ‘Bud’. For starters, he was not in the same weight class as the Mexican, which would mean that Crawford’s titles wouldn’t be on the line. But in the days gone by, Canelo’s been singing a different tune.

Canelo’s initial reluctance made sense as well. With none of Bud’s titles on the line, this might only be about bragging rights. But since Turki Alalshikh’s involvement, speculations claim Canelo is more than happy trying to change Crawford’s 41-0 record to 41-1.

In an interview with the Alalshikh’s Ring Magazine, the Mexican maverick has now put his stamp on this hearsay and claimed that the fight is inching towards actualizing.

“You know, I can see people want to see that fight too. So I think it’s starting to make sense and it’s a possibility, so we’ll see after May.”, he said. 

 

In an ideal world, that statement would be true. However, fans have been pressuring him to fight David Benavidez even more, but he has not changed his stance on that fight yet, even though they fight at around the same weight.

So what really changed his mind could be the millions of dollars that Alalshikh and his association with Dana White and TKO are bringing to the table.

That could be one possible explanation that could justify Canelo risking a loss to a smaller fighter. Either way, fans love it.

But all that talk is for the future and remains undecided as of now.

The Mexican is currently focused on winning his belt back from William Scull as he aims to become a two-time Undisputed Super Middleweight champion.

Canelo ready to make history against Scull

Alvarez lost his IBF Super Middleweight World Title in July 2024 after not being able to meet the deadline set by the governing body. He was supposed to be fighting Scull to defend the title, but instead opted for Edgar Berlanga.

William Scull won the title in the Mexican’s absence, and in what will be Canelo’s first fight outside of North America, the pair are heading to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to finally gear up for the much-awaited fight.

If Canelo comes away with a win, he will become a two-time Undisputed Super Middleweight champion, the first person in history to do so.

When asked about it during the press conference, the Mexican showed his excitement at the prospect and said, “I just feel grateful for having you here guys, always support me, and let’s make history, thank you everybody.”

However, don’t be too quick to count out Scull in this fight. The Cuban didn’t earn the nickname ‘El Indomable’ for knitting sweaters. The IBF super middleweight champion hasn’t tasted defeat in 23 professional fights, and he doesn’t plan on changing that on May 3 in Saudi Arabia.

