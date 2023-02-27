“It’s My Fault”: Jake Paul Speaks Out After Drake Lost a $400K Bet on Him

Jake Paul fought one of his biggest boxing battles inside the ring yesterday against Tommy Fury. ‘The Problem Child,’ unfortunately, suffered the first defeat of his professional career against the British prospect. However, it was not only Paul who lost something, the famous Canadian rapper Drake also lost a small sum from his $250 Million fortune yesterday. Yes, Drake apparently wagered a whopping $400K on the Ohio-based boxer to defeat Fury via a knockout.

But Fury turned the tables and bagged a split-decision victory against Paul after eight rounds of war. The news of Drake losing his money spread like fire on social media and during a press conference, a reporter asked about the same to Paul.

Jake Paul reacts to Drake losing a $400K bet on him

During the post-fight press conference, asked ‘The Problem Child’ if he became a victim of the ‘Drake Curse.’ Initially, Paul agreed to the statement in a joking manner. However, later he stated that it was his own fault.

ALSO READ: ‘Drake Curse Strikes Again’ as Rapper Losses $400K After Tommy Fury Defeats Jake Paul

Paul also added that $400k was nothing for the Canadian rapper and that he has won many previous bets on him. Thus, for Paul, the score was even now. “Nah, it’s my fault, but $400k is nothing to him, so. But he has won a lot more money betting on me before,” Paul said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA | UFC (@xcellentmma)

It is worth noting that the Canadian rapper has a bad history of losing bets. Whoever he wagers on, most often the fighter loses, and a prime example of this is Conor McGregor. Drake backed the Irishman to win against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018. However, the result was the opposite.

The Canadian rapper also put his money on former UFC champions Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya. Unfortunately, both the UFC stars ended up losing their bouts in brutal fashion last year. Thus, fans bill it as the ‘Drake Curse.’ However, it is not always the same, and the Grammy winner has had his luck several times.

Will there be a rematch?

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury billed ‘The Truth’ was a success last night inside the Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Many notable names, including Mike Tyson and Cristiano Ronaldo, attended the event.

The event lived up to the hype and both the boxers delivered an entertaining match inside the ring. After the fight, Fury told Paul inside the ring that he will be ready for a rematch.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo & Mike Tyson Pose Together at Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia

Interestingly, ‘The Problem Child’ already has a rematch clause. He also claimed in his ring interview he wants to run it back since it wasn’t his best performance that night. Thus, it is very likely that the rematch will take place.

Do you guys want to see them run it again? What are your thoughts on Paul’s words for Drake?