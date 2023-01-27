“Andrew Holding the Holy Quran”: Ex-MMA Fighter Who Converted Andrew Tate to Islam Reacts to Viral Video Outside Prison

Andrew Tate is arguably one of the most talked about individuals in the world right now. Thanks to his controversial and misogynistic opinions, the former kickboxer has become one of the most famous people in the world.

While he has been canceled several times over the last year, he was hit with something much worse on December 29th. He was arrested by the police on charges of money laundering and human trafficking. Tate has been in police detention ever since and a recent video of him went viral where he was seen holding the Quran outside of the prison while being transferred.

MMA fighter who converted Andrew Tate to Islam reacts to him holding the Quran

It is worth noting that Tate wasn’t a born Muslim. Born as a Christian, the former professional kickboxer converted to Islam last year with the help of former MMA fighter Tam Khan.

Alhamdhulillah Andrew holding the Holy Quran as he exits the van. (This is) a Book (the Quran) which We have sent down to you, full of blessings that they may ponder over its Verses, and that men of understanding may remember.

Quran (38:29) https://t.co/y2bnSXec3p — Tam Khan (@Tam_Khan) January 26, 2023

As the video of Andrew Tate holding the Quran outside prison went viral recently, Tam Khan was quick to react to the same on Twitter. It’s safe to say that Khan was certainly pleased by the sight of his friend keeping the Holy Quran by his side during such tough times. He reacted to the video by saying, “Alhamdulillah. Andrew holding the Holy Quran as he exits the van.”

Tate claims bugs and cockroaches are his best friends

As mentioned earlier, Tate has been in police custody for nearly a month now. While the investigation continues, the former kickboxer and his brother Tristan Tate are set to remain in police detention until February 27th.

However, it looks like the conditions inside the Romanian police cells aren’t helping Tate at all. Andrew Tate recently sent out an email to the subscribers of his newsletter where he revealed the rather inhumane conditions inside the prison cell.

The former kickboxer revealed that there was no light in his prison cell. Moreover, he also claimed that cockroaches, lice, and bedbugs are the only friends he has at night.

That said, the misery does not seem to be ending anytime soon for Andrew Tate and his brother. The two have continuously claimed to be innocent, and it will be interesting to see if the investigations suggest the same.

