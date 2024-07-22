Jake Paul Admits He ‘Would Have Been Drinking’ if Mike Perry Fight Didn’t Happen After Mike Tyson Match Postponed

Being a sucker for challenges with an affinity for the crazy, it seemed like Jake Paul was reeling on “Go big or go home” when he took the fight against Mike Perry after Mike Tyson opted out. As a matter of fact, of the Perry fight had fallen off, the younger Paul brother might have resorted to drinking too much.

The influencer turned boxer did exactly what he set out to do – KO ‘The Platinum’ star and up his stocks for the Tyson fight in November.

But now that he has proved all the nay-sayers wrong, the 27-year-old sat down with his crew and shared a few honest takes reflecting on the Fear No Man main event against the BKFC icon. He said,

“It made me better, that’s where you have to rise to the occasion and who knows if we didn’t stay in camp, I probably would’ve been drinking too much alcohol.”

Diamonds form under extreme pressure and that was what ‘The Problem Child’ was aiming for when he opened up about the Perry fight being a teaser for the massive Tyson fight.

Despite knowing that Perry is hard as nails, known for his grit and viciousness, Paul took on the fight and admittedly it made him even “better” than who he was.

As per the 27-year-old boxer, if hadn’t had Perry on his radar, he would’ve sloughed off, drinking his days off.

But it’s the fighting spirit, the fight camp that essentially kept his head above the water. On the same note, Paul‘s next opponent and former heavyweight champion of the world, Mike Tyson started the countdown, computing the days left for their bout.

“Countdown begins” – ‘Iron’ Mike stirs up Jake Paul fight

It was a one-way traffic on Saturday in Florida when Jake Paul KOed Perry in under six rounds. The youngster showed commendable skills and outworked the UFC veteran to earn his tenth career win.

Bobbing and weaving against the BKFC champ’s punches, Paul returned fire and wobbled Perry multiple times before the referee decided to step in and call it a day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson)

Now with ‘The Problem Child’ rising victorious, his original opponent, Tyson decided to up the ante with a countdown timer for the 27-year-old.

The Hall of Famer indirectly is warning Paul to be wary of him, counting down every second, minute, and day for their fight on November 5. And what wouldn’t the world give to watch Tyson try and absolutely end Paul. But do remember that the former champion is 58-years-old and this could end very very poorly!