Despite Missing Anthony Joshua Fight Again, Deontay Wilder Might Feature on the Same Card in 2024

Until the last matchup, Deontay Wilder was seen as the most powerful puncher in the boxing world. However, the way he lost against Joseph Parker and what he said in the post-fight chat made the boxing world question his power and boxing career. Now, despite reports of Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder in March, AJ has signed a deal to fight next against Francis Ngannou. Reports suggest the “Bronze Bomber” will fight on the same card, but not against AJ.

A couple of weeks ago, Joshua fought against Wallin, even though it was reported that the British boxer would fight Wilder. When the two didn’t face each other, it was said they’d fight in March. However, Joshua vs. Wilder seems to have more time before it happens. Ngannou, after showcasing his class against Tyson Fury, is now set to fight another top heavyweight.

Recently, following widespread rumors, Ariel Helwani confirmed Joshua vs. Ngannou. Subsequently, promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren shared the news. Interestingly, as per reports, Wilder previously fought on the Joshua vs. Wallin card. Reports suggest he might feature on the undercard again, this time against Zhilei Zhang, or they may have separate bouts.

According to SI’s Chris Mannix, Zhilei Zhang, the Chinese heavyweight with consecutive knockout wins over Joe Joyce last year, is discussed to fight Wilder. However, he added that both could also feature in the separate bout on the same card. Notably, the Wilder match and opponent aren’t confirmed; these are just initial reports. However, seeing the recent reports and interviews, it seems Hearn has moved forward from the Joshua vs Wilder fight.

Eddie Hearn has hinted Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder is off for now

Before the Ngannou vs. Joshua matchup was confirmed a few days back, Eddie Hearn, speaking to IFL TV, mentioned that he no longer sees the fight with Wilder happening. Not only that, he also labeled Wilder a “Busted Flush” and shared the possible opponents he is now seeking for AJ, even dropping Ngannou’s name, which is now confirmed. And said Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder is a mismatch.

“I don’t rule it out. It is just that the people who wanted to put the fight on, no longer see that as the fight that is the fight that it was. Obviously negotiations have taken place up till that point to agree the deal. But the numbers don’t work now because Wilder is a busted flush at the moment. I know Deontay always has the punch and all but it’s a mis match against AJ in my opinion.”

Indeed, for now, Ngannou comes with power, prowess, and a UFC fan base, the Joshua vs. Ngannou fight is seen as lucrative, both business-wise and in terms of the fight itself, according to Hearn. Therefore, the likelihood of Joshua facing Wilder in the near future seems increasingly remote.