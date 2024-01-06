Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua: Date, Fight Card, & Other Reports- Every Detail About the Heavyweight Clash

It seems like Francis Ngannou wants to pursue a new discipline. It’s been almost two years since he fought his last MMA bout, and now, just two months after facing Tyson Fury, he’s gearing up for a new challenge – Anthony Joshua. “The Predator” is returning to the boxing ring once more, postponing his PFL matchup. With the excitement soaring to witness two dominant heavyweights clash, here are all the details you need to know about the Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua fight.

Recently, following widespread rumors, Ariel Helwani confirmed the reality of Joshua vs. Ngannou. The confirmation came through Turki Alalshikh, the organizer behind major events like Fury vs. Ngannou and Joshua vs. Wallin. In a post confirming the fight, Helwani stated:

“I’ve confirmed via Mr. Turki Alalshikh that it is a done deal it is going down. Francis Ngannou ‘The Predator’ the former UFC Heavyweight champion is returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.”

Furthermore, the renowned journalist shared that this will be a ten-round boxing match, with the exact date to be confirmed at a press conference in London this month. While Helwani didn’t confirm the fight date, ESPN’s Mike Coppinger soon after shared the date, reporting that it will be on March 8th.

Initially, Joshua was reportedly set for a matchup against Deontay Wilder. However, after Wilder’s recent bout against Joseph Parker, Eddie Hearn decided to postpone this fight for now. However, given that Wilder previously fought on the Joshua vs. Wallin card, reports suggest he might feature on the undercard again, this time against Zhilei Zhang, or they may have separate bouts.

Adding more details to the event, it is reported that there will be a presser in London next week. And Frank Warren & Eddie Hearn are confirmed as the promoters for this heavyweight fight. That’s all we have for now. Meanwhile, for those curious about why Ngannou got booked to fight Joshua, here are the details.

Reasons Why Francis Ngannou Got Booked To Fight Anthony Joshua

Just a few months ago, Francis Ngannou engaged in his debut boxing match in October. Within the initial five months of his boxing career, he will face another top 3 heavyweights. The reason is straightforward: Ngannou possesses the power and prowess showcased against Fury, where he made the undisputed champion fall like a sack. This feat is truly extraordinary for an MMA fighter and which is not expected.

Beyond his power, Ngannou’s fame from his UFC career surpasses that of many boxers in the heavyweight division. This crossover fight between two prominent names adds a significant selling point. The higher the appeal, the more lucrative the fight, ensuring greater earnings for everyone involved. Ultimately, for the promoters, it’s a business decision driven by the potential financial success of this matchup.