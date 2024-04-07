Devin Haney Drops Hints of Ring Walk with Rapper Future for Ryan Garcia Fight

Devin Haney will square off against Ryan Garcia on April 20 in Brooklyn, New York. Although this fight might pass under the radar for some, it is not to be underestimated. The fighters do have a history together and have shared the ring in the amateurs a total of six times. Hence, with the stakes being quite high, both will try their utmost to best the other in an evenly matched bout.

Advertisement

‘The Dream,’ was recently interviewed by ‘Real 92.3,’ LA in the build-up to the event. During the interview, Haney was asked about his current favorite hip-hop rapper, and without missing a beat he took the name of ‘Future.’

The Super-lightweight champion had another hint to drop during the conversation. He revealed that he might be coming out to the ring with a rapper who has released an album recently. Intriguingly, Future released his latest album ‘We Don’t Trust You’ in March 2024. Hence, when Haney was asked to reveal the name, he said,

Advertisement

“You got to see. Somebody who dropped an album recently and I think the world needs to tune in.”

It was quite apparent that Haney did not want to reveal the rapper’s name and instead wanted to keep his identity a secret. However, Future’s coincidental album release has led to wild speculations about his possible attendance at the event. In any case, one can be certain that the fight is going to be a hotly-contested one.

Devin Haney gives his verdict on his fight with Ryan Garcia

Garcia is a formidable challenge for anyone in the division. However, ‘The Dream’ is confident in his abilities and believes he can defeat the rising star with ease. Devin Haney also vowed to beat Garcia decisively, claiming he would not give people even a chance to doubt his dominance. According to Marca, he said,

“I’m going to beat the s*** out of him. I’m going to beat him so bad we won’t need a rematch. The world won’t want to see a rematch. I have lost a lot of respect for him. I am a true professional in everything that I do. This guy is a f***ing clown. And I’m getting this guy out of boxing.”

Such flaming comments will surely increase the stakes at hand and make the bout way more intriguing. However, only time can tell if Haney can live up to his claims on April 20.