Joe Rogan and Theo Von’s Jaws Dropped After Finding Out the Longest Boxing Fight Lasted 276 Rounds and 4 Hours

13 rounds of boxing already sounds like a mountain to climb, but what if you found out, that the longest-ever boxing match was for 110 rounds spread over seven hours and 19 minutes? Joe Rogan and Theo Von came upon it live on air and they could not believe what boxers back in the day were dealing with.

On April 6, 1893, when thousands gathered at the Olympic Club in New Orleans for a few hours of boxing, they weren’t aware of becoming a part of history in less than a quarter of a day. Andy Bowen and “Young” Jack Burke fought for the ‘Light Weight Championship of the South’, complimented by a purse of $2,500, of which $500 would been the pound of flesh the loser had to pay.

Unfortunately, neither won the winning purse because the fight was declared a no-contest in the end, which raises a lot of questions in itself.

But Theo Von being Theo Von, asked the right questions first- what if the boxers need to poop? Can they poop and throw punches at the same time? How will that even work?

The JRE podcast guest then imagined himself in the scenario, squinted his eyes, and grunted a bit to mimic the motion and see if he could generate enough power.

Rogan, of course, was far more logical and scientific in his approach. Thinking about how much one would have to squeeze their hips to generate powerful punches in a professional fight, the UFC commentator concluded that pooping and throwing punches just couldn’t be done simultaneously!

The conversation then somehow got weirder as it shifted to Rogan telling poop stories.

Michael Chiesa’s infamous round 1 win

Recalling an incident while he was commentating, Rogan shared the story of Chiesa, who he claimed had once submitted an opponent in round 1 because he had to go poop.

“Michael Chiesa looked over at me once while I was doing commentary… he did not get as much warmup time as he would have wanted. Then all of a sudden he is running out there, he looked at me and he goes, ‘Dude I am about to sh*t my pants’. He went out there and won first round submission.”

While Rogan never specified who Chiesa defeated, some mathematics and some guesswork led to the conclusion that it was one of his only two round 1 wins. And since the win against Tony Ferguson just happened, it has to be  ‘Raging’ Al Iaquinta.

This, is, of course only true if Rogan isn’t lying his heart out. But not to fret, there are so many MMA podcasts now, at some point, someone will confess to it.

