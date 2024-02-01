Ryan Garcia Reveals Negotiation Lesson Learnt From Gervonta Davis Fight: “I Will Never Let Nobody Play Me Like That”

Ryan Garica took on Gervonta Davis in one of the biggest boxing fights of 2023. Two of the biggest and most talented names facing off in their prime is not something that happens often in boxing. The fight lived up to all the hype and performed extremely well in terms of PPV sales as well. However, Ryan Garcia recently shared how he knew he was going to lose the fight long before ‘Tank’ landed that brutal body shot. Garcia recently sat down for an interview with Patrick Bet-David.

It was during this conversation that Ryan Garcia revealed how he was taken advantage of in the buildup to the fight, and how he would not let that happen ever again. He said,

“I knew right in the background, nothing is going right, I am so weak, none of my punches are coming off sharp. I am going to lose this fight, I was just wondering how I was going to lose this fight. I will never let nobody play me like that in negotiations ever again, that will never happen.”

Garcia continued,

“Imma beat this guy, this guy and this guy, I am going to get so big that Gervonta has to fight me. I am going to be a fair, honest man in the new negotiations and we’re going to do it right and I am going to beat him and we’re going to solidify that and it is going to be all good.”



The main issue being highlighted by Garcia here is the same day weigh-ins. On the day of their fight, both fighters had to weigh in at no more than 146-pounds. Same-day weigh-ins aren’t usual, but they have been used for big fights in the past. Both boxers would have been subject to six-figure fines had they exceeded the 146-pound weight limit.

Ryan Garcia’s road back to Gervonta Davis

It is clear that Garcia has revenge on his mind. However, he will need to secure a few big name wins and impressive performances in order to entice Davis to a rematch. Garcia bounced back into the win column with a knockout against Oscar Duarte. Next up for the 25-year-old is Rolly Romero, a fighter Davis already stopped in brutal fashion.

If Garcia is able to also secure a knockout win, he might make a strong case for a rematch. However, if the fight goes the distance, he will need another win or two in order to fulfill his dreams of a rematch against Davis.