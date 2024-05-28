“No Disrespect”: Jorge Masvidal Claims MMA Training Supersedes Boxing Amidst Nate Diaz Fight Camp

Jorge Masvidal knows why there aren’t many boxers with the stomach to step inside an MMA cage and with good reason. The former BMF champ recently appeared on the latest episode of Sean O’Malley’s YouTube podcast to reveal how boxing training and MMA training superseded boxing training as the former was far more complex.

The combat sports community is awaiting Masvidal’s upcoming boxing match with Nate Diaz, which is why the Miami native is currently sharpening his boxing skills with very specific and dedicated training.

During his time on ‘Sugar’s show, ‘Gamebred’ went into a comparison of his current training schedule with the one he used to follow during his UFC days.

He revealed that he used to train in wrestling, striking, and jiu-jitsu, and go through several other processes for his UFC fights. But his current training activities primarily consist of running and striking practice. Masvidal said,

“No disrespect to boxing or anyone. But what we do day-to-day in MMA, it’s incomparable. There’s no other sport comparing to it.“

To be fair, it could just be Masvidal’s way of training. Then, of course, you don’t need training for sucker punches. Regardless, he is right about MMA being the more complex of the sport.

Looking at Masvidal’s rival, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that he has picked out a pretty efficient way to train. So these basic training activities are indispensable as he takes ‘The Stockton Slugger’, a man known for his undying cardio.

Running makes Jorge Masvidal a tougher challenge for Nate Diaz

Most fighters follow Masvidal’s way of not paying much attention to running as an MMA training activity. They go for runs only occasionally. But Nate Diaz stands as a strong exception in this regard. The younger Diaz brother used to compete in triathlons and half-ironman races just for recreation.

Diaz’s insane cardio is also a result of including running in his usual MMA training schedule. The effect of his gas tank became apparent when he grew stronger in the latter rounds of his previous boxing fight against Jake Paul, whose pace diminished with the rounds.

Even when he took on McGregor and the likes in the UFC, he wasn’t afraid to go into the championship rounds. And as his opponents struggled to pour air into their lungs, Diaz would seize the opportunity and slice them up.

It’s quite understandable that Masvidal wouldn’t want to be in a place like Paul during his fight against Diaz. And a good 50-meter dash won’t help him here either!