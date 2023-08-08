Conor McGregor Drops Three Words on Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis Announcement

Jun 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; MMA fighter Conor McGregor during halftime in game four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Conor McGregor gives his three-word reaction to the recently announcement exhibition boxing match between YouTube star Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. Paul announced the fight on social media, which will happen under the KSI vs. Tommy Fury card on 14th October under the Misfits Boxing & DAZN banner in Manchester, UK. Danis is a jiu-jitsu expert and has trained with the former UFC champion McGregor for a long-time.

Danis is also infamous for getting into a feud with McGregor’s rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in the lead-up to UFC 299. Thus, as Danis’ boxing match is finalized, McGregor took to his official Twitter account to give his friend a shout-out.

Conor McGregor reacts to Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul

Danis is a professional mixed martial artist who is currently signed with Bellator. However, he has been inactive in the promotion for a few years because of his knee surgery. He was previously scheduled to fight Paul’s business partner, KSI.

But Danis pulled out of the boxing match for some weight issues, per reports. Now, he will finally return to action against Paul this October. He took to his official Twitter account to talk about this fight and also took verbal shots at Jake Paul and Logan Paul. Danis wrote, “October 14th, I’ll be gracing the boxing ring for my debut. Gotta show up because the Paul sisters have a phobia when it comes to actual combat. Main Event live on PPV on @DAZNBoxing.”

While reacting to the same Conor McGregor dropped some good words for his friend. ‘The Notorious’ wrote:

“Dillon Danis Returns!”