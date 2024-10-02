“Evander Must Be Crying”: Mike Tyson Promoting Cannabis Venture in a Lab Coat Has Fans in Hysterics

27 years after the infamous ‘Bite fight,’ former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, Mike Tyson, is promoting his Evander Holyfield-inspired “ear-shaped” Cannabis product in a lab coat, leaving fans in splits.

In a recent Instagram post, ‘Iron’ Mike was seen as the quality control officer, hand picking and checking the produce to ensure its champion’s level of standard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TYSON 2.0 (@itstyson20)

He was tagged by his ‘Tyson 2.0’s’ IG handle where the boxing Hall of Famer was personally checking the quality of his product, even taking a bite of it before he got them in the packet.

Seeing the post, fans burst out in laughter, with some mentioning his rival turned-friend Holyfield in the comments.

“Evander must be crying in his room.”

Another fan keyed in with some genuine concern.

“Is that holyfield’s ear?”

The comment section also had the popular GTA 6 meme with a random fan using it to its fullest while another user noted down his thoughts.

“We got Mike Tyson on a labcoat before GTA 6.”

Another fan rightly noted Tyson indulging side quests after already having won at life

“Mike doing side quests.”

Meanwhile, some even noted that Tyson’s acting was sub-par and noticed that during the scene where he notes down something on the sheet, the pen isn’t even touching the paper.

“Mike is not signing his quality assurance bad acting.”

Despite the dirty bouts and the genuine animosity between each other, years apart Tyson and Holyfield have put their differences behind them and are close friends now.

The Mike Tyson – Holyfield connection

The former heavyweight champions met each other in the ring a total of two times. While ‘The Real Deal’ got the better of Mike in their first meeting, handing Tyson a brutal TKO loss in 1996, when the two met again the following year, the fandom was in for a surprise.

It was during his fight, that Tyson bit off a chunk of Holyfield’s ear in retaliation to the supposed headbutts from Evander. In fact, it was one of the most controversial sporting moments of that decade that ultimately resulted in disqualification, automatically awarding the W to the champion, Holyfield.

"We've come a long way since the bite fight" pic.twitter.com/UFeFxlBRA9 — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 6, 2024

But despite this, Mike got back to his rival, genuinely repenting his actions, even issuing an apology for the same. During a 2009 exclusive with Oprah Winfrey, Tyson said,

“It doesn’t make no excuse for what happened, but I was just enraged and I wanted to inflict so much pain on him. I was just pissed off that he was such a great fighter, too… I was just mad at him.”

Now after almost three decades, the former champions are thick friends, often seen together at dinners. Furthermore, the duo even went into business together in 2022, creating an edible cannabis product in the shape of Holyfield’s ear, earning them millions in revenue.