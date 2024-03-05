FACT CHECK: Is Ryan Garcia’s Social Media Account Hacked?

Claim: Erratic social media activity by Ryan Garcia has led to concerns and speculation about potential substance use

Ryan Garcia might be the most talked-about combat sports star in the last few days. Not just for his upcoming Devin Haney fight set to take place on April 20th, but also due to concerns from fans worldwide regarding his social media activities. The behavior is so wild that many are comparing him to the Kanye West of boxing. The situation got worse when a video on his Instagram suggested that the 25-year boxer was dead.

Consequently, fans began speculating whether ‘KingRy’ is under the influence of substances or if his social media has been hacked. Finally, Garcia shared a video addressing this on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Fact: Ryan Garcia’s Social Media Got Hacked

On social media, Garcia finally addressed the situation regarding what was happening to him. Firstly, he stated that he was alive and safe, debunking the post that was made on his Instagram account. Notably, he added that not only did his social media account get hacked, but he also lost possession of his phone and couldn’t access his Instagram or his locked cards. He claimed that someone was taking advantage of him, but the identity of that individual is still unknown.

Garcia isn’t the first superstar to fall victim to a hacked account. Andy Ruiz and Kamaru Usman are just two examples among many. While his statement cleared up things for many, some fans still aren’t convinced.

Why Aren’t Fans Convinced Despite Ryan Garcia’s Official Statement?

After issuing his statement on X, Garcia resumed flooding the platform with his posts. Many of them are quite random, from shoutouts to Elon Musk for free speech to discussions about UFOs. When fans reached out to his brother Sean Garcia, he expressed that he didn’t know what was going on with the 25-year-old boxer and prayed for whatever he was going through.

Consequently, fans on the internet started to make assumptions that Garcia was engaging in this behavior to hook fans to his fight and make it more sellable. Not only that, they also assume that he is under some substance influence. However, setting aside the assumptions for now, the fact is that Garcia himself claimed that his account was hacked. It will be really interesting to see how things will move forward.