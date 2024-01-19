Ryan Garcia Suggest Fight With His Own Promoter ‘Oscar de la Hoya’ Amidst Devin Haney – Jose Ramirez Fight Fall Out

It seems that Ryan Garcia is quite frustrated with the way his boxing plans are falling. The American boxing superstar recently revealed he’d fight Rolando Romero instead of Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney. However, his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, publicly announced that a match with Jose Ramirez might be the next challenge for Garcia, which Garcia didn’t like. This led “KingRy” to express frustration on Twitter, saying he might as well fight his own promoter at this point.

Advertisement

To provide context, Garcia initially challenged Devin Haney, and negotiations began. However, after spending time with Floyd Mayweather, he changed his plans and aimed for a Rolly Romero fight over Haney. Subsequently, this also fell through as his promoter revealed that Romero priced himself out. Instead, a Jose Ramirez matchup was suggested. Denying this matchup, Garcia expressed frustration towards Hoya and stated he was ready to fight him. He stated:

“Ryan Garcia vs Oscar De La Hoya at this point”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RyanGarcia/status/1748019124838727911?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It appears that Garcia, after facing Oscar Durate, is now aiming for a significant fight to enhance his financial and legacy status. When his promoter suggested a fight with Ramirez, Garcia publicly refused, humorously stating he wanted to fight Hoya instead.

To be fair to Hoya, he was all set and in negotiations with Haney’s team for a big fight, but at the last moment, Garcia himself backed out. So it’s a two-way thing; only Hoya can’t force him to fight until he agrees to it. And now, he is frustrated about not securing a good fight. Meanwhile, after Garcia backed out from the Haney fight, Golden Boy Promoter blames Mayweather for it.

Oscar De La Hoya Blames Floyd Mayweather for influencing Ryan Garcia to duck Devin Haney fight

And now, with Garcia frustrated at not getting a big fight, Hoya blames Mayweather for derailing a significant matchup between Garcia and Haney. On Instagram, Hoya accused Mayweather of ruining the Garcia vs. Haney fight, claiming Garcia changed his mind after hanging out with Mayweather. He warned Mayweather to stay away from his boxer. He stated,

“Floyd, if you want to give Ryan the secret to defense in the ring, that’s great. Other than that, if you are still a promoter like it says here, fu** off.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HappyPunch/status/1745267235709427839?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Indeed, considering the sequence of events, Mayweather might have played a role in this. Meanwhile, Garcia, frustrated and seeking the right fight, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him.