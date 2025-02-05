Floyd Mayweather Reveals Source for His Luxury Jewelry, Favoured by Icons Including DJ Khaled, Sylvester Stallone

Floyd Mayweather has always been synonymous with the high life, flaunting his collection of luxury watches, cars, and jewelry at every turn. He’s called ‘Money’ Mayweather after all. That’s not very subtle and he came up with it himself! Regardless, if you have it, flaunt it, after all, if you are Floyd, you have earned it.

Besides, Floyd is a generous man. And so, in an act of charity, the undefeated boxing legend took to Instagram to share his go-to source for all his flashy accessories. Mayweather revealed that his favorite luxury pieces come from Avi & Co., the same brand behind the dazzling watches he’s often spotted wearing.

He even gave a shout-out to the company, encouraging his fans to shop only from them, which is also favored by other big names like DJ Khaled and Sylvester Stallone. “Shop with @aviandco”, he said.

Floyd Mayweather on Instagram pic.twitter.com/bmvvuMftjj — MMAFanatic (@FanaticMma10) February 5, 2025

Avi & Co. is a family-owned luxury watch and jewelry retailer renowned for its exclusive selection of high-end timepieces and handcrafted diamond jewelry. Located in Manhattan’s Diamond District, the company has expanded to boutique stores in Miami and Aspen, offering a personalized shopping experience to clients worldwide.

The retailer’s impressive inventory includes Swiss watch brands such as Richard Mille, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, and Rolex, catering to discerning collectors and enthusiasts.

It seems a bit on the nose that Floyd would recommend it to the world since the rest of us don’t have millions lying around but you can’t fault a man for trying to help out and share his secrets!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WorldStar Hip Hop / WSHH (@worldstar)



Mayweather also boasts a collection of watches unlike any other. He was recently spotted purchasing a $400,000 Rolex studded with diamonds.

However, that is, by no means, the crown jewel in his watch collection. That tag belongs to a watch close to 50 times the prize.

The Billionaire Watch

The watch is a masterpiece that epitomizes luxury and exclusivity. Crafted by Jacob & Co., this unique timepiece features 239 emerald-cut baguette diamonds, totaling approximately 260 carats, set in an 18k white gold case and bracelet. The diamonds are arranged in an inverted pyramid style, with each stone weighing around three carats. Priced at $18 million, it stands as one of the most expensive watches ever made.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INSANE LUXURY (@insaneluxurylife)



The “Billionaire” watch is not just a timepiece but a statement of opulence and exclusivity, reflecting Mayweather’s status and appreciation for fine luxury items