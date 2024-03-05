Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney Ticket Price: How Much Does It Cost to Watch the Fight at Barclays Center?

Haney vs. Garcia: Ticket Price

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney is set to take in April this year. The pair will fight each other at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 20. The tickets for the fight are on sale now on the Barclays Center Website.

Advertisement

You can also book the tickets on the SeatGeek website, where they range from $190 to $6,360. Naturally, the ringside tickets are the most expensive. The further you go away from the ring, the cheaper the prices for tickets get. Tickets are still available, even the courtside tickets.

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney date

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney will take place on April 20. Haney will look to defend his WBC Super Lightweight title against the up-and-coming ‘KingRy’.

Advertisement

The fight promises to be fireworks with both fighters predicting knockout wins. Garcia claims he will make easy work of the champion to win his first-ever world title.

Where is Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney?

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, the home of the NBA team Brooklyn Nets. Although not as big as the Madison Square Garden, it is an iconic location.

With just over a month to go for the fight, the trash talk between the pair is heating up. Ryan Garcia made a deal with Bill and Devin Haney that he would retire if he got knocked out in the first round.

Advertisement

Garcia is so confident in his abilities that he shook on the deal with both Bill Haney as well as the WBC Champion during the press conference.

How many fights did Devin Haney win?

Devin Haney is currently unbeaten as a boxer. The 25-year-old has fought 31 times as a professional and has never lost. His record stands at 31-0, with 15 KOs to his name. His accolades include being the former Undisputed Lightweight Boxing Champion.

He then decided to vacate his belts and move up to the Super-Lightweight division, where he now holds the WBC title. He will defend his title against Ryan Garcia.

When did Ryan Garcia first start boxing?

Ryan Garcia initially leaned towards Baseball as a young child. He wanted to make it big in Baseball and become the next Babe Ruth.

However, his teammates kept disappointing him and he decided team sports were not for him. His uncle then introduced him to boxing, and he fell in love with the sound of the mitt.

At age 7, he fell in love with boxing and the rest is history. He has quickly become one of the most exciting boxing prospects in the United States.

His initial rise to fame came from his training videos. Garcia showcased his quick hands and incredible reflexes on social media and garnered millions of views.

His fame as well as success has now led him to the biggest fight of his life, Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney. Some consider this match-up a mega fight for the division.

Has Ryan Garcia won a belt?

Ryan Garcia has lost just one fight in his career and he has been dominant inside the ring. However, the biggest criticism he faces is not winning a title yet.

Despite having fought in over 25 bouts, he has not tasted championship gold yet. He has challenged for a world title in the past when he took on Gervonta Davis. However, he lost that fight.

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney is his shot at redemption, a way to win a world title against a former Undisputed Champion to shut the naysayers up.

Is Ryan Garcia okay?

Ryan Garcia scared his fans recently after going offline after posting some cryptic videos and tweets. Fans were worried about his life after reading the tweets.

In since-deleted tweets, someone hacked into the boxer’s account and claimed to have ‘m*rdered’ him, also claiming ‘Satan’ had won.

Garcia had not responded to the tweets in over 12 hours. He later posted a video to clarify some things.

Take a look at the video:

In the video, he claimed that he did not have his phone. He also claimed that someone hacked into his social media accounts and reassured fans that he was doing alright.

Even after his video, someone hacked his X account again, and has been posting random tweets all day. Fans worried whether the Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney fight would be in jeopardy. However, all indications suggest the fight will be on as per schedule.