“Built Something From $2 Million to a $4 Billion”: Dana White, Recently Called Out by Fans for Fighter Pay Issue After Canelo Alvarez’s $45M Purse, Receives Praises From Boxing Icon

The method in which Dana White has thrust and catapulted the UFC to what it is, is remarkable, amid ongoing concerns on fighter pay!

Dana White is a true pathfinder. The 55-year-old has revolutionized combat sports as we know them. What was once an enterprise facing bankruptcy, is now a billion-dollar company, whose product is magnificent, thanks to the promoter himself.

In 2001, Dana White contacted old pals, Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta. This was in the wake of Dana, discovering that the past owners were placing the promotion for sale. Without a second thought, the trio would buy the corporation.

Dana White after being appointed UFC president, White went on to transcend the UFC. The structure and systems changed then have made the UFC what it is today. The model, though it has its own cons, has turned out to be fruitful, in a number of ways.

Undeniably the UFC has gone on to be a very profitable business, representing martial arts as a whole, unlike certain other combat sports. Yes, you heard that right.

Former boxing heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder, has heaped praise on the UFC president, stating that the boss has laid the blueprint for success!

Boxing has essentially lost its value over the past decade, with money being used as a major facet for negotiations. As such, the vast number of colossal fights between some of the very best in the world in multiple weight classes, haven’t been attained.

Wilder, who has been an outspoken character, has lauded Dana, declaring the controversial UFC boss, has laid down the blueprint for success.

Deontay Wilder is slated to compete against Robert Helenius, and in the lead-up to his fight, has now trained at the UFC PI facility and has had only good things to say about White.

Wilder stated-

“At the end of the day, I’m like Dana White. Records are for DJs. Nobody really cares about records and things like that. People think you need to have a great record to be successful, but you don’t. Look at the UFC. They built something from 2 Million to a 4 billion dollar industry..That right there is the proof in the pudding.”

Dana White over the past few years has come under scrutiny, regarding fighter pay. It elevated after this past weekend, which saw boxing host two of its biggest fighters in the main event bout.

The contest saw ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, box ‘GGG’ in a stupendous showdown. Both fighters made an astonishing amount of money, with ‘Canelo’ bagging $45 Million, and ‘GGG’ accumulating an easy $20 Million.

In comparison, former UFC Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, made merely shy of a million for his title defenses. The gulf in fighter discrepancy is staggering. Fans have rightfully called Dana White out regarding this.

Do you think there’s a possibility, that fighters will be compensated with higher remuneration in the near future?

