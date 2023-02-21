Michael Jordan Almost Got ‘Beaten’ Up by Mike Tyson for ‘Messing’ With His Ex: “You F*cking With My B*tch”

Michael Jordan was luster personified in the form of a human being. The six-time NBA champion never once backed down from anyone on the basketball court. On the other hand, Mike Tyson was the epitome of fear and symbolized a raw and unfiltered boxer who had to earn each accolade that headed his way. With two men so proficient in their respective fields, one would imagine they garnered the other’s respect. But alas. As it turned out, the pair had their differences which were on the cusp of boiling through in 1988.

1988 signified a time showcasing Michael Jordan and Mike Tyson as two of the best in their spheres. Although Jordan hadn’t won a championship, he had clearly transcended the basketball landscape with his athleticism and mid-range scoring.

Tyson, in contrast, had eclipsed Jordan’s success, establishing himself as the face of boxing by remaining an undefeated heavyweight who would knock his opponents out stiff when they collided.

And the former world heavyweight champion had his sights set on Tyson sometime that year, which left Jordan perplexed. Nonetheless, although they almost engaged in blows, it didn’t materialize.

Tyson’s former agent, Rory Holloway, once made a book about Tyson’s professional career and life named ‘Taming the Beast’. In that, Holloway divulged his version of events of the infamous night.

Mike Tyson once publicly called out Michael Jordan!

Tyson and Jordan’s aura and standing made them integral figures around the globe. And during the 1980s, it meant leveraging their standing to attend various celebrations. One such celebration involved the Chicago Bears, whose talisman, Richard Dent, was celebrating his birthday.

With numerous stars in attendance, Jordan and Tyson also made their way to the event. It was there the chaos ensued. At the time, Jordan was dating Tyson’s ex-girlfriend, Robin Gibbs.

In his book, Holloway stated:

Mike Tyson’s sitting there with his drink of choice, a Long Island Tea, and when he drinks his real feelings come out. I’m telling the server to water his drinks down because I see where this is going. Mike stares across the table at Michael Jordan. He says, ‘Hey man, you think I’m stupid? I know you f***** with my b****’. Jordan looks like he just seen a ghost. ‘I know you messed with her, you can tell me’. Jordan, it’s obvious he just wants to get up and run. He wants no part of this.

Holloway’s excerpt continued:

“Mike turns to Ditka. ‘Man, you think somebody scared of you, all that racist s*** you been talking?’. He says to Dent, ‘Y’all scared of this damn white man, Richard? He ain’t nobody. You gonna let him talk that way?’….Mike telling everyone he’s going to bust Jordan’s ass. Jordan’s dressed sharp as always and he can’t get out of there fast enough.”

The ridiculous scenario that would have developed had the two collided would have been catastrophic. In retrospect, it bodes well for both of them, as they didn’t hamper their careers due to that incident.

It’s safe to say Tyson wasn’t in awe of Jordan’s actions. And to Jordan’s delight, he would have been euphoric that many people were there to save him the trouble of being decapitated by the most feared man in the world.

Mike Tyson’s jealousy concerns!

Tyson is known to be an emotional man. He has had, on numerous occasions, let his emotions get the better of him. Unable to contain his fleeting feelings, the 56-year-old used to resort to the only means he knew in order to validate his statement.

And at one point, apart from Jordan, this almost came at the expense of renowned actor Brad Pitt. Pitt, at a point in time, had a fling with Gibbs. Tyson reportedly had an infuriated altercation with Pitt for meeting with Gibbs in their mansion.

Fortunately for Brad Pitt, he escaped the incident unscathed. The ideal scenario for every man would be to not entangle in any issues concerning Mike Tyson.

