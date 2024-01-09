Francis Ngannou Reveals Interesting Rematch ‘Terms’ With Tyson Fury Day After Anthony Joshua Fight Announcement

The noted former UFC heavyweight champ, Francis Ngannou, earned the respect of boxing fans with a superb performance against Tyson Fury. However, ‘The Predator’s’ loss even after knocking down ‘The Gypsy King’ had fans desiring a rematch between the two. In one of Ngannou’s recent interviews, the Cameroonian also revealed the terms of his rematch with Fury. Most fans may know that Ngannou is currently gearing up for his fight against the noted British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua. But his revelation indicated that his rematch against Fury is still possible.

The former UFC heavyweight champ appeared as an online guest on the noted MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani’s podcast, ‘The MMA Hour’ recently. Ngannou talked about several issues during his time, including his plans for the future. Helwani was keen to know about his thoughts on the Tyson Fury rematch, which the world wants to see.

‘The Predator’ said that he wants that rematch as well. But it was the “terms” of his rematch that allowed him to take a fight in between the initial and second scrap against Tyson Fury. Ngannou iterated:

“Our rematch term is in one year. So it’s still gonna be October this year.”

Most fans may remember that Ngannou locked horns with Fury on 28 October 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Hence, it’s quite apparent that Ngannou may choose to fight him anytime within October this year. But Ngannou has vicious plans for his next encounter against Anthony Joshua as well.

Francis Ngannou wants to land a knockdown blow on Anthony Joshua as well

Ngannou spent a lot of his time on ‘The MMA Hour’ discussing his upcoming rival, Anthony Joshua. Initially, he fired a few shots at the noted promoter of ‘AJ’, Eddie Hearn. He is currently saying that Joshua will make “easy work” of Ngannou. But ‘The Predator’ gave him a reality check, saying that he was just doing his job.

He also talked about the punch that knocked the noted WBC heavyweight king down to the canvas. Ngannou said, “If AJ takes the punch that Fury took, I don’t guarantee that he’s standing up”. It may be agreed that such words from ‘The Predator’ will hype up the fans massively for the upcoming Ngannou vs Joshua fight scheduled for 9 March this year.