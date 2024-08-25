How Much Money Did Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Earn Defeating John Gotti III?

Dec 7, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Floyd Mayweather Jr. sits court side during the third quarter of the NBA In Season Tournament Semifinal between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Floyd Mayweather finally got his revenge on John Gotti III tonight after the pair finally entered the ring again. The last time they fought, the referee called a stop to the contest resulting in Gotti III getting agitated and charging at Mayweather which sparked a brawl. Luckily, the rematch did not go the same way as ‘Money’ outclassed his opponent. But how much did he get paid for it?

True to his moniker, Mayweather will naturally earn the most from the fight as despite having retired, he is still the biggest draw on the entire card.

According to thesportster.com, the 47-year-old is expected to earn anywhere between $20-$25 million from his fight against Gotti.

Meanwhile, the son of the infamous mob boss John Gotti III will earn significantly less, with around $5 million going to his name.

Last time Floyd Mayweather fought John Gotti III the fight was stopped by Referee Kenny Bayless Gotti got Disqualified and then chaos broke out. A massive brawl erupted inside the Ring. The rematch is later tonight on @DAZNBoxing Pay-Per-View #MayweatherGotti (@The_ZeusNetwork) pic.twitter.com/IBuz5ELtD9 — Hamed (@HamedBoxing) August 25, 2024

However, it is not a bad payday for a boxer who has fought just a handful of times in the boxing ring and holds a professional record of 2-0.

This fight was an exhibition bout and so the result of the fight will not show up on their records. That said, ‘Money’ made easy work of Gotti as he dominated from start to finish. So despite what the records say, he is unlikely to forget being outclassed that bad.

To put it into context, Floyd ‘lil broed’ him.

However, there was a point in the fight where the 47-year-old got agitated, and it was because of the referee.

Mayweather changes referee during Gotti fight

In just the second round of the fight, Mayweather connected with a right hook and the referee paused the fight, warning the former champ to stop hitting his opponent in the back of his head.

An agitated Mayweather protested saying it was a clean strike and in agreement were the commentators sitting ringside. Yet, the referee seemed adamant in his decision.

Mayweather of course, wasn’t too pleased with it and let the organizers know. Well, you can’t do that normally but when you are Floyd Mayweather Jr., things happen for you.

Floyd Mayweather shocks everyone by firing the referee mid-fight. pic.twitter.com/64nom5oeLB — Beats in Brief (@beatsinbrief) August 25, 2024

So after a lot of back and forth with the referee and a long pause in the proceedings, the referee stepped out of the ring and a new one stepped in to officiate the rest of the match.

It looked a lot like one of the WWE PLEs where Triple H throws out the referee mid fight because he can.

However. Mayweather just wanted to get his shot at Gotti III and didn’t want the referee to constantly stop the fight for different reasons.

The rest of the fight took place with a different referee inside the ring, which was also good as fans in the arena also kept booing the other referee who stopped the fight.