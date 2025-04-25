‘For 0.05 Lbs Is a Joke’: $500K Down Before the Fight, Chris Eubank Jr. Takes Huge Hit Over Minor Weight Miss vs. Conor Benn

Chris Eubank Jr seen attending a VIP Gala Screening of Big George Foreman at the Ham Yard Hotel in London.

Chris Eubank Jr.’s fight with Conor Benn had yet to materialize, but the boxer already seems to be losing money every time he makes a public appearance with his opponent.

In just their first press conference last year, Eubank Jr. had slapped Benn with an egg. To his credit, it created a viral moment and got the fight a lot of media coverage. Of course, it came at the cost of $130K in fines levied by the British Boxing Board of Control for misconduct.

And now, the Brit has to pay another $375,000 fine for missing weight! Eubank Jr. had two attempts to make 160 lbs but ended up 0.2 lb short in his first go. His second attempt was close, but even then, he ended up 0.05 lb heavier on the scale.

Now, that’s nearly half a million dollars for 22 grams! Naturally, fans believe it’s all a bit much. However, some of them also had jokes to crack.

“Hella crazy fined 500k for missing weight by 0.05 lbs,” noted a shocked fan, while another echoed the sentiment and added, “Getting fined that much for 0.05 lbs is a joke.”

“100 grand for every hundredth of a pound is crazy”, another fan needed out.

Fans react to Chris Eubank Jr. missing weight. pic.twitter.com/AgpaE3CcYm — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) April 25, 2025

According to this fan, boxing is beyond saving if fines like these become common: “This is a joke sport! 500k fine for that should’ve been a slap on the wrist.”

However, another Instagram user evoked karma to joke, “He must have forgotten to take the egg out of his shorts before he weighed in.”

And the jokes didn’t end there. Benn took some shots at Eubank Jr., and then, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn joined in with an expert take.

Eubank Jr. can’t catch a break

Fans knew the weight would be a big problem for Eubank Jr. when he signed the contract for this fight. In fact, his father, the legendary Chris Eubank, demanded the fight be called off, calling his own son a disgrace.

Eubank Jr. is a natural middleweight, which means he fights at 168 lbs, while Benn normally fights at 147 lbs is putting up 13 lbs for this particular grudge match.

Ahead of their weigh-ins, Benn had even teased Eubank Jr about him not being able to make weight.

And once his powers of clairvoyance were confirmed by Eubank Jr. missing weight, the boxer took some shots on Twitter.

“Show me the motherf*cking money.” he said.

Another person who was not so amused by the missed weight is Matchroom Boxing chairman, Hearn. In an interview with Ring Magazine, Hearn gave his two cents.

“It’s the same weight he made the last 5 fights. It’s his championship weight. He arrived an hour late and even then he was 0.1 over and he still had time to do something but he sort of just hung around.”

Eddie Hearn Reacts To Chris Eubank Jr Missing Weight: “It’s the same weight he made the last 5 fights. It’s his championship weight. He arrived an hour late and even then he was 0.1 over and he still had time to do something but he sort of just hung around.” (Ring Magazine) pic.twitter.com/XiUDnOGLeo — B (@BS12OO) April 25, 2025

Eubank Jr.’s trouble might not end here either. According to the contract, Eubank Jr. can only rehydrate up to 170 lbs on fight night or risk losing all the money.