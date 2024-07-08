“Imma Go With the Script”: Teofimo Lopez Offers Thoughts on Potential Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Gervonta Davis

WBO Junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez has finally revealed his thoughts on a super fight between Gervonta Davis and Vasiliy Lomachenko. Despite being pretty down after his first professional loss, Lopez has regained his momentum with five back-to-back wins. He even defeated Steve Claggett via unanimous decision in his latest bout, successfully defending his title.

Shortly after getting his hand raised against Claggett, Lopez sat down for an exclusive interview with ESNEWS, where the interviewer asked for his views on a potential Davis vs Lomachenko matchup. To this, the WBO Junior welterweight champion stated that while such a matchup would be thrilling, ‘Tank’ Davis would not agree to it without learning his opponent’s patterns. Hence, Lopez had Davis pegged as the victor, saying,

“So, I’m going to go with the script, the script is for ‘Tank’ to win.”

Citing that the Ukrainian is not in his glory days, Lopez feels like the younger and power-handed Gervonta Davis will have his hands raised if the two ever meet inside the ring. However, even though Lomachenko is now 36 years old, an old out-of-prime ‘Matrix’ will be a force to be reckoned with if Davis doesn’t study his striking patterns.

Well, while Lopez firmly believes in Davis’ in-ring skills, the New York native has also teased that he might face the legendary Manny Pacquiao in September of this year.

Lopez vs Pacquiao possible, WBO champ hints September return

The WBO Jr WW champ made an appearance in California at the Honda Center to catch the Last Man Standing bout between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. While leaving the arena, Lopez came across an ESNEWS reporter, and that was when he spilled the beans, revealing a potential September return.

Regardless of his future outings, the fandom wants to see a champ vs champ duel between the 26-year-old Lopez and 25-year-old Devin Haney. Though Lopez has no fights scheduled as of now, he claimed he wanted to be a three-division champ in his 20s while mentioning his dream fight with 8-division champion, Manny ‘Pac-man’ Pacquiao.