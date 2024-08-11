“Just Like Jordan”: Jake Paul Urges Nike to Push ‘Kobe Brand’ Amidst Olympic Hype

May 13, 2024, New York, New York, USA: JAKE PAUL appluads back the audience at the press conference taking place at the Apollo Theater in New York City for the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul and KATIE TAYLOR vs AMANDA SERRANO boxing match that will air on Netflix on July 20th, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. New York USA – ZUMAc266 20240513_znp_c266_013 Copyright: xCarlosxChiossonex

Jake Paul wants Nike to treat Kobe Bryant like they treat Michael Jordan. The YouTuber-turned-boxer saw a lot of Kobe shoes at the Olympics and wants the athletes wearing it to be signed by the Bryant brand and pushed by Nike.

‘The Problem Child‘ was also rooting for Team USA to bag the gold medal in their match against France. The date of the final was symbolic for Kobe fans with 8/10/24 being all the numbers ‘Mamba’ wore.

In a recent tweet, the YouTuber turned boxer pointed out how he saw a lot of athletes wearing Kobe’s shoes,

“Nike needs to sign players to the Kobe brand, just like Jordan. Seeing so many men and women ball players wearing Kobe’s at the Olympics. 8-10-24 – let’s get that gold for Mamba.”

Jake Paul’s wishes came true as Team USA ended up beating France to clinch gold in the final. This team of super athletes pulled through for their country yet again.

While this was memorable for Paul, he wasn’t particularly happy with the lack of medals from the boxing team, prompting him to claim to aim for the 2028 Olympics himself.

Jake Paul wants to box at 2028 Olympics

The younger Paul now has Olympic aspirations. From wanting to fight Canelo Alvarez for a world title, to wanting to represent the US, Paul seems to be casting a very wide net.

Now, the chances of those catching anything are incredibly low, given that he is a pro boxer and to participate in the Olympics, one has to be amateur.

Now, whether he is aware of this requirement remains to be seen but that hasn’t stopped him from making adventurous announcements.

In a recent podcast episode on his YouTube channel, he claimed that he was tired of waiting for another gold for the USA.

“I am going to enter the 2028 Olympics for boxing in Los Angeles. I’m sick and tired of waiting around for another gold for team USA.”

Jake Paul announces he’s going to compete in the 2028 Olympics for boxing “I’m sick and tired of waiting around for another gold for team USA” pic.twitter.com/lXQQ6MwrDr — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 9, 2024

With the 2028 Olympics taking place in Los Angeles, Paul wants to make hi Olympic debut in his own country. Hopefully Paul does realize that if selected, and that is a big if, he will not have retired MMA fighters and 58-year-old boxers competing for the title of the best in the world.

The people he will be going against do this and this only for a living; they are real, actual boxers in the absolute primes of their careers.