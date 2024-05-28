KSI and Dillon Danis Ridicule Jake Paul Using Mike Tyson Wheelchair Image Amidst Medical Emergency Before Fight

With Mike Tyson suffering a medical emergency during one of his cross-country flights, his upcoming fight against Jake Paul has come under question. Interestingly, YouTuber-turned-boxer, KSI and Dillon Danis also ganged up to take a few cheap shots at Jake Paul in the wake of such a development.

Posting the snap of the veteran boxer in a wheelchair both Danis and KSI indirectly mocked Paul. While the British YouTube sensation had a frowny face in his tweet, Danis did not even use words as the image itself speaks volumes about Paul’s rapacity.

Now for more context, Tyson while on his way to Los Angeles from Miami reportedly fell unconscious, causing major concerns and widespread rumors.

Sources close to the ex-champ stated that Tyson was not feeling well when he boarded the flight and despite the uneasiness, he decided to board believing that the situation would improve and things would pan out well. Unfortunately, mid-way, his condition worsened and medical respondents had to tend to the former boxer mid-air.

Tyson’s representative later confirmed that he had an ulcer flare-up and became nauseous and dizzy 30 minutes before the landing. He was then attended by a team of medical experts after he landed in LA.

How is Mike Tyson’s condition now? Will he go on with the fight despite the health scare?

Well, as it turns out, Mike Tyson is fine and stable now. Following the emergency, his representatives quickly responded revealing that Tyson was “doing great.” The medical team was also prompt as they waited for him at the LA airport and treated him with utmost care.

Moreover, Tyson’s team has assured that the veteran is receiving the best treatment possible and requested the media and fans to respect the man’s privacy. As for the bout, at this point, there is no official confirmation it is being put on hold. Moreover, considering how the old warrior still sleeps in Tyson, the chances of him turning down the fight are slim.

Still, the incident led to fans being concerned about the 57-year-old Hall of Famer taking on a young buck like Paul regardless of his inexperience.