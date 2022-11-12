KSI Posts Face-Off Video With IShowSpeed To Mock Andrew Tate and Jake Paul

Famous British YouTuber KSI posted a face-off video with fellow YouTuber star IShowSpeed on his official Twitter account recently. The Brit also tagged the official page of Misfits boxing promotion, which is famous for conducting influencers’ boxing matches.

Although they hinted at a boxing match, the fight is highly unlikely given the weight difference between the two. Also, Darren Watkins Jr. aka IShowSpeed is underage. Hence, the chances are very low.

However, it is interesting to note that KSI wrote “Negotiations” in the caption of the post, which is similar to what the YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul, recently posted.

‘The Problem Child’ posted a face-off clip with his online rival, Andrew Tate. In the caption of the video, Paul wrote, “Negotiations.” Therefore, KSI’s post could be a mockery of Tate and Paul, as the Britisher has previously called out both for a boxing match.

Are Jake Paul and Andrew Tate fighting?

The Ohio-based social media star has been in combat sports for quite a long time now. Meanwhile, Tate has also had a fair share of fighting career, as he was a professional kickboxer during his early days. He has also competed in a few MMA fights.

Initially, the American-British Internet personality called out Paul. Since then, the two have exchanged verbal jabs at each other on the internet, before Tate got banned from major social media platforms because of his controversial statements.

Although there were no talks of a fight between them before, now the face-off has left fans speculating about the same. However, there has been no official announcement of such from both yet.

‘The Problem Child’ in boxing

The social media star made his professional boxing debut in 2020. Since then, he has been unstoppable and drastically improving in the sport. ‘The Problem Child’ has defeated many big names in the combat world.

Recently, Paul bagged a win against former UFC champion Anderson Silva and improved his boxing record to 6-0. After the win, he called out Canelo Alvarez and Nate Diaz. However, Tate can also be his possible next opponent after the face-off post.

What are your thoughts on the face-off video? Do you think they will fight?