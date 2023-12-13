KSI Took Jab at Jake Paul Over Empty Arena and Rejects the Potential Fight

Whether it’s for boxing or MMA, one name that has always been in talks in combat sports is Jake Paul. Meanwhile, “The Problem Child” is set to fight against pro boxer Andre August. However, unlike his other matchups, this match has comparatively less excitement. Talking about the lower hype, Paul and August, as per reports, couldn’t fill the arena up until now. Highlighting this report, KSI has mocked Paul and rejected the potential matchup against the YouTube sensation-turned-boxer.

Well, it might be bad marketing or something. It is a fact that this fight doesn’t have the hype that Jake Paul has in his other matches, from his first fight against Ali Eson Gib to his recent bout against Nate Diaz. He has always generated hype. But this time, it won’t be wrong to say that he has failed somewhat.

And the results of that, as per reports, two days ahead of the event, despite the smaller arena, they couldn’t fill the stadium. Talking about it, KSI mocks Jake Paul and rejects his potential fight against his business partner’s brother. Check out his tweet below:

As per KSI, the hype of “The Problem Child” has gone and died, so he sees no reason to fight against him. Well, these boxing fights not only cement their status in the sports world but also bring them money bags, and if there is no hype around them, then the money bags will be less. So, KSI, who is reportedly long talked to be Paul’s future opponent, doesn’t want to fight him anymore.

To be Paul’s advocate, this is not a pay-per-view fight, so there is comparatively less marketing for this matchup. And not to forget, in his last fight, he not only overpowered former UFC champion Nate Diaz but also brought in solid PPV numbers. Therefore, it’s clear that he hasn’t diminished his star power.

While KSI rejected the potential bout now, Jake Paul is set for Andre August’ non-PPV event

On December 15th, Jake Paul will take on Andre August in a non-PPV bout. While it is available for fans to watch on DAZN, they won’t need to pay for this event. Paul stated that although he won’t make money from this fight, it is a make-or-break moment for him and he is fighting to make a statement.

Although August doesn’t have the star power to fill an arena, he possesses crucial boxing skills essential for the fight. August has more KOs and wins, along with greater experience than Paul.

According to him, August is the first step on his path to becoming a world champion. Now it will be interesting to see how Paul fares in this matchup, and it will be intriguing to discover who he will face next, especially considering KSI’s rejection of a bout.