Logan Paul Accuses Canelo Alvarez of ‘Not Honest Business’ After Jake Paul Fight Falls Apart

It’s only been a couple of weeks since Jake Paul went online complaining about Canelo Alvarez ditching him to prom for Turki Alalshikh. His brother Logan has now joined the bandwagon, essentially singing the same song of betrayal.

Jake had wanted the Canelo fight desperately; he had been calling for it ever since the inception of his boxing career all the way back in 2018. He needed it more now since his professional boxing record has only ever had one true boxer and that was Tommy Fury! So, a fight against Canelo, especially after the geriatric dance against Mike Tyson, would have helped him buy some goodwill and more importantly, credibility.

Unfortunately for the Pauls, Alalshikh didn’t think Canelo should be fighting against YouTubers and that is something the Pauls can’t still seemingly digest. Expressing his disappointment at Canelo’s negotiation tactics with his brother, Logan said, “Whoever represents Canelo… just f*cking played my brother, which is crazy because they had a date, they had a venue. It’s not honest business is what it is.”

Logan Paul talks Canelo backing out of the deal with Jake.

The YouTube star-turned-boxer expressed his frustration with the nature of boxing negotiations, calling the sport a “slimy, cutthroat business.” He also referenced his own experience with Floyd Mayweather, claiming that the undefeated boxing legend still owed him money from their exhibition match; allegations ‘Money’ doesn’t seem to be paying attention to

It seems Canelo is following suit but simply not entertaining any arguments the brothers seem to be making.

The boxing community, which is also generally quite vocal about calling out such occurrences, also seems unusually quiet. Is it because an overwhelming majority of them don’t like the Paul brothers? We can never say for sure but given their history of well-documented antics, it wouldn’t come as a surprise.

And this dislike isn’t just local either. Logan has apparently been banned for visiting the pyramids in Egypt.

Egyptian govt specifically names Logan

Logan discovered this through fellow YouTuber Mr. Beast, who was filming a video exploring the ancient site. When the WWE superstar asked if he could join the trip, he was met with an unexpected response.

Quoting Mr. Beast, Logan said, “Dude, unfortunately, the Egyptian government said that you can’t come, otherwise we can’t come… He said, ‘I don’t know, the government specifically said you are the only person that can not come on this trip.'”

Logan Paul BANNED from Egypt after he tried going to the Pyramids with MrBeast. This is the second country Logan is banned from. pic.twitter.com/YDFksQpVXX — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) February 19, 2025

While the exact reason for the ban remains unclear, it left Logan both surprised and amused. To be fair, Logan should probably get his case checked himself, instead of relying on information Mr. Beast is passing on to him. Maybe, Mr. Beast just doesn’t want to take Logan with him and is just lying. We do it to our friends all the time.

That said, there’s a good case it’s true. Logan is known to be a controversial figure, who has also allegedly been banned from Japan for filming a dead body in a forest. So, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the Egyptian government didn’t want him to be filming himself at the pyramids.