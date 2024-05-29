Michael Bisping Explains Why Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Is a Bad Idea, Doubts Tyson’s Training Videos

Michael Bisping believes the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight is not a good matchup. Although the fight has been surrounded by controversy since its announcement, questions were raised over its legitimacy after Tyson recently experienced a medical scare while flying from Miami to Los Angeles.

The emergency turned out to be an ulcer flare-up and the 57-year-old has since revealed that he is fit and fine. Still, with the matchup now sanctioned as a pro fight, most fans are concerned about the former boxer’s health.

Former UFC champion, Michael Bisping, addressed this very issue in his latest YouTube video, saying,

“This is just a great example of why a fight like this should not be going ahead. Mike Tyson is not the same person”

Michael Bisping reiterated that he was not trashing Mike Tyson, but was just reiterating facts, as at the age of 57 it will be tough to sustain himself over 8 rounds. Meanwhile, Jake Paul is arguably in his prime and will have more energy owing to his age. This is the reason why Bisping believes ‘Iron Mike’ should not be fighting Jake Paul at this stage of his life.

However, despite the controversies, Tyson is still quite confident in his abilities. He even gave fans an update on his health via X.

Mike Tyson gives a health update following medical scare ahead of Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson claims he is completely fine following his ulcer flare-up situation. The 57-year-old seems to be back in training now for his fight against Jake Paul. Tyson did not make any comments regarding his health condition during the situation. However, he recently tweeted out an update for the fans while taking a jab at Paul, saying,

“Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul.”

Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) May 28, 2024

Mike Tyson claims he does not need to be a 100% fit to beat Jake Paul. While this might have been true a decade or two ago, the present scenario is quite different. Judging from his last fight against Roy Jones Jr., Tyson does not have the same speed and ferocity that he once had. Paul, on the other hand, has been improving with every fight. Hence, from the looks of it, this will be a tough one for ‘Iron’ Mike.